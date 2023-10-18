^

Jeron Teng inks 2-year deal with San Miguel

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 18, 2023 | 3:58pm
Before signing with the Beermen, Jeron Teng played for the Converge FiberXers. 
MANILA, Philippines – There’s a new Beerman in town. 

Jeron Teng has followed his father Alvin's footsteps and signed with the San Miguel Beermen, his agent Danny Espiritu said. 

Espiritu posted photos of Teng on his official Facebook page Wednesday. 

The agent also confirmed the development to Philstar.com, adding that Teng signed a two-year contract with San Miguel. 

"It is because his father Alvin played for SMB," Espiritu said.

Alvin was a former ace player of San Miguel. 

Before signing with the Beermen, Teng, who got married on Monday, played for the Converge FiberXers. 

The 6-foot-2 guard will suit up one of the most storied franchises in the PBA history ahead of the PBA Commissioner's Cup. 

He is joining a deep San Miguel roster boasting June Mar Fajardo, Chris Ross, Terrence Romeo, Marcio Lassiter, Jericho Cruz, CJ Perez and Vic Manuel.

