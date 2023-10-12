^

Sports

Generals dead set on ending 14-year NCAA semis absence

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 12, 2023 | 5:57pm
Generals dead set on ending 14-year NCAA semis absence

Games Friday
(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

2 p.m. – SSC-R vs UPHSD
4 p.m. – AU vs EAC

MANILA, Philippines – Emilio Aguinaldo College coach Jerson Cabiltes doesn’t care about any streak but one — the Generals’ 14-year Final Four absence.

“I’m not here to break any record or winning or losing streaks,” said Cabiltes moments after EAC surged into the magic four following a shock 83-76 overtime win over the pace-setting Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates in the NCAA Season 99 basketball tourney Wednesday.

“I’m only looking at one streak, that’s making it the Final Four,” he added.

Thanks to their most recent masterpiece, the Generals have caught up with the San Beda Lions at No. 4 with identical 3-2 records, pushing themselves closer at earning a legitimate shot at a breakthrough Final Four appearance since entering the league in 2009.

To sustain it, EAC would need to hurdle Arellano University in Friday’s season resumption at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Like the Generals, the Chiefs are also coming off a big win after the latter slew the Knights, 87-80, Sunday.

It was AU’s first win in five starts, and its coach Chico Manabat is craving for more.

“We hope this is the start of something bigger for us,” said the 45-year-old Manabat, who played college ball for National University under then coach and now his consultant Manny Dandan.

EAC’s progression wasn’t on mere luck alone as its other win came at the expense of three-peat champion Letran, 75-65, last October 1.

And it’s all coming a full season after its forgettable effort that saw the Generals ending up 10th and dead last after managing just three wins in their 18 elimination round games.

“We’re going to need to work harder to achieve our goal,” stressed Cabiltes.

In the other game, San Sebastian (2-3) and University of Perpetual Help (1-4) face off at 2 p.m.

vuukle comment

EAC

EMILIO AGUINALDO COLLEGE

GENERALS

NCAA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NU players themselves crafted game plan vs UST, coach bares

NU players themselves crafted game plan vs UST, coach bares

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
The tough loss against the UP Fighting Maroons seemingly lit a fire under the NU Bulldogs as they vented their ire on the...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles, maroons pull off big wins &nbsp;

Eagles, maroons pull off big wins  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Title favorites Ateneo and University of the Philippines staved off strong resistance from University of the East and Far...
Sports
fbtw
Archers launch 23-0 3rd quarter assault to shoot down Falcons

Archers launch 23-0 3rd quarter assault to shoot down Falcons

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The La Salle Green Archers rode a massive third quarter blitz to demolish the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 71-58, in their UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs deal Tigers 17th straight UAAP loss

Bulldogs deal Tigers 17th straight UAAP loss

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The National University Bulldogs added to the misery of the lowly UST Growling Tigers, 87-69, in their UAAP Season 86 basketball...
Sports
fbtw
New PBA season to begin with a bang

New PBA season to begin with a bang

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
After an extended break in support of Gilas Pilipinas, the PBA is preparing to roll out a new season featuring the return...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bronze result in VTV Cup fires up Choco Mucho

Bronze result in VTV Cup fires up Choco Mucho

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The Choco Mucho Flying Titans’ third place finish in the VTV Cup in Vietnam last August will serve as an inspiration...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine tryouts for Asian swim tilt slated at Rizal Memorial

Philippine tryouts for Asian swim tilt slated at Rizal Memorial

7 hours ago
Putting premium on quality over quantity, the Philippine Aquatics is looking for a lean number of 44 swimmers to comprise...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga, Caloocan eye MPBL semis

Pampanga, Caloocan eye MPBL semis

8 hours ago
Pampanga and Caloocan shoot for semifinal slots when they tackle separate rivals on Friday in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw

Generals disarm Pirates  

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
The Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals are whipping boys no more.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with