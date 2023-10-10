^

Sports

MCFASolver Tech Centrale is newest PBA 3x3 squad

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 10, 2023 | 3:55pm
MCFASolver Tech Centrale is newest PBA 3x3 squad
Upper row, from left: Brandon Ramirez, Yutien Andrada and Louie Vigil; Lower row, from left: Nico Salva, TH Tumalip and Ael Banal

MANILA, Philippines – A new team is ready to slug it out against the country’s best in the coming PBA 3x3 Season 3 Second Conference next week.

MCFASolver Tech Centrale on Tuesday has been unveiled as the newest squad in the PBA 3x3, bringing in a bevy of veteran players with Anton Altamirano as head coach.

An intact roster made up of TH Tumalip, Ael Banal, Yutien Andrada, and Louie Vigil with Fil-Canadian big man Brandon Ramirez and seasoned sniper Nico Salva as added reinforcements will carry the fight for the new 3x3 bets from Lubao, Pampanga.

MCFASolver, co-owned by Maria Christina F. Antonio and Erickson A. Solver, committed to play in the PBA 3x3 for two conferences with only one goal in mind.

“Definitely, winning the title is the goal. We’re not doing it to only place second. We want to compete and we want to contend,” vowed Altamirano, who already handled different PBA 3x3 teams.

Team owners Antonio and Solver, likewise, promised to pull out all the stops for the goal of the team amidst an expected stacked opposition from staple PBA franchises and other strong guest teams.

“Malugod po naming ipinapakilala sa inyo ang MCFASolver Tech Centrale. Nandito po kami, lakas-loob at buong tapang na sasali sa PBA 3x3,” said Antonio.

The PBA 3x3 entry of MCFASolver, a fast-rising electronics and appliance shop in Luzon with 55 branches already, marked its sixth-year anniversary and will debut on Monday for the first leg at the Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati.

 “MCFASolver team will be a force to reckon with in the PBA 3x3,” said PBA 3x3 tournament director Joey Guanio.

“On behalf of PBA commissioner Willie Marcial and the whole PBA family. We welcome MCFASolver Tech Centrale and we’re excited to have them as our new team in the PBA 3x3. We’re in our third season already and we’re hoping that more teams will join as we expand the PBA 3x3,” added PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro.

vuukle comment

PBA 3X3
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PBA calls on SBP to hold summit

PBA calls on SBP to hold summit

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Mission accomplished in the Hangzhou Asian Games, PBA executives urged the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas to set up a summit...
Sports
fbtw

Total team effort

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
It wasn’t just a total team effort on the floor that took Gilas to the Asian Games throne in Hangzhou but also a total team effort off the floor.
Sports
fbtw
Rookie plays like seasoned vet in UP's huge UAAP women's hoops win vs NU

Rookie plays like seasoned vet in UP's huge UAAP women's hoops win vs NU

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
UP newcomer and Gilas Pilipinas women standout Louna Ozar drew praise from head coach Paul Ramos after making key baskets...
Sports
fbtw
Nueva Ecija keeps Pasay at bay, nears MPBL semis

Nueva Ecija keeps Pasay at bay, nears MPBL semis

6 hours ago
The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards hit their target late in the fourth quarter and shot down the Pasig Voyagers early in the fourth...
Sports
fbtw
Ulanday elected Collegiate Press Corps prexy

Ulanday elected Collegiate Press Corps prexy

17 hours ago
John Bryan Ulanday of The Philippine STAR has been elected president of the Collegiate Press Corps, serving in the 2023-24...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pagdanganan gains 73-spot jump to No. 160

Pagdanganan gains 73-spot jump to No. 160

5 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan’s strong joint runner-up finish in the just-concluded the Ascendant LPGA Benefitting Volunteers of...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino junior golfers eye title in Thailand tilt

Filipino junior golfers eye title in Thailand tilt

5 hours ago
Eight of the top Filipino junior golfers in their categories will aim for the championship as they compete in the Chiangmai...
Sports
fbtw
England, Italy clash for Euro 2024 qualification

England, Italy clash for Euro 2024 qualification

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
The England national football team returns to action against Italy on October 18 in the second round of group stage qualification...
Sports
fbtw
Sibol&rsquo;s 'Taon ng Tagumpay' ends with humbling Asian Games stint

Sibol’s 'Taon ng Tagumpay' ends with humbling Asian Games stint

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
The country's national esports team, Sibol, saw a humbling end to their 2023 campaign as they bowed out early in the 19th...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with