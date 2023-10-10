MCFASolver Tech Centrale is newest PBA 3x3 squad

MANILA, Philippines – A new team is ready to slug it out against the country’s best in the coming PBA 3x3 Season 3 Second Conference next week.

MCFASolver Tech Centrale on Tuesday has been unveiled as the newest squad in the PBA 3x3, bringing in a bevy of veteran players with Anton Altamirano as head coach.

An intact roster made up of TH Tumalip, Ael Banal, Yutien Andrada, and Louie Vigil with Fil-Canadian big man Brandon Ramirez and seasoned sniper Nico Salva as added reinforcements will carry the fight for the new 3x3 bets from Lubao, Pampanga.

MCFASolver, co-owned by Maria Christina F. Antonio and Erickson A. Solver, committed to play in the PBA 3x3 for two conferences with only one goal in mind.

“Definitely, winning the title is the goal. We’re not doing it to only place second. We want to compete and we want to contend,” vowed Altamirano, who already handled different PBA 3x3 teams.

Team owners Antonio and Solver, likewise, promised to pull out all the stops for the goal of the team amidst an expected stacked opposition from staple PBA franchises and other strong guest teams.

“Malugod po naming ipinapakilala sa inyo ang MCFASolver Tech Centrale. Nandito po kami, lakas-loob at buong tapang na sasali sa PBA 3x3,” said Antonio.

The PBA 3x3 entry of MCFASolver, a fast-rising electronics and appliance shop in Luzon with 55 branches already, marked its sixth-year anniversary and will debut on Monday for the first leg at the Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati.

“MCFASolver team will be a force to reckon with in the PBA 3x3,” said PBA 3x3 tournament director Joey Guanio.

“On behalf of PBA commissioner Willie Marcial and the whole PBA family. We welcome MCFASolver Tech Centrale and we’re excited to have them as our new team in the PBA 3x3. We’re in our third season already and we’re hoping that more teams will join as we expand the PBA 3x3,” added PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro.