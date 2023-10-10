^

Sports

Join Bola.TV app’s Invitation Event and convert those points into cash

Philstar.com
October 10, 2023 | 1:30pm
Join Bola.TV appâ��s Invitation Event and convert those points into cash
Invitation Event is Bola.TV’s way of saying 'Thank you' to its loyal users while also welcoming new members into the fold.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Beyond the inclusive and diverse contents to enjoy, including in-demand sports and interactive e-sports, Bola.TV offers another avenue to earn quick cash by inviting your friends and loved ones to join the community.

Bola.TV continues its commitment to expand its reach and hopes to include you on its journey through this event invitation starting on October 16. You can get gold coins which could be flipped into real cash, 100 coins equates to P1.

A new way to share the love of entertainment

The Invitation Event is Bola.TV’s way of saying “Thank you” to its loyal users while also welcoming new members into the fold. The concept is simple yet powerful: existing users can invite their friends, family and acquaintances to join the Bola.TV community, and both parties reap the rewards.

Here are the steps.

Step 1: Log in to your account and visit the event tab on the app to copy your invitation link and code. You can now send it to anyone; whether it’s your best friend who’s a sports fanatic, your e-games maniac cousin or simply your coworker, everyone’s invited to join in the fun.

Step 2: Your invited friend/s can finish the registration by downloading the Bola.TV app or visiting the website. Just enter your selected number, get the OTP, and paste the reference code from your inviter. Fill out the right information, and don’t forget to double-check to avoid mistakes. Once done, you are now officially part of the Bola.TV community.

As a token of appreciation, referred accounts could get a 10% bonus.

Step 3: After one successful invite, you’ll gain a 500-coin reward. The more invites you do, the higher the reward you get.

With as few as five invites, you can get 4,000 coins plus the previous incentives, which in total is 6,500 coins! If you max out the 400 daily invites set, 520,000 coins will be added to your wallet, and the prior coins will be rewarded, upping the grand total to 985,500 coins.

Note that every 12 a.m., referral count resets back to zero so you can continue inviting for the whole day.

Why Bola.TV’s Invitation Event matters

In a world that sometimes feels disconnected, the Invitation Event serves as a reminder of the power of connection through shared interests. By inviting your loved ones to join Bola.TV, you’re not only enriching their entertainment experiences but also strengthening the bonds that connect you. It’s a win-win situation where everyone benefits, and the Bola.TV community grows stronger.

Join us at the event and be a part of something bigger than just an app—be a part of a thriving community that celebrates the joy of shared entertainment.

 

Download Bola.TV on Google Play and iOS App Store. For more information, visit https://bola.tv/ and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

SPORTS NEWS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PBA calls on SBP to hold summit

PBA calls on SBP to hold summit

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Mission accomplished in the Hangzhou Asian Games, PBA executives urged the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas to set up a summit...
Sports
fbtw

Total team effort

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
It wasn’t just a total team effort on the floor that took Gilas to the Asian Games throne in Hangzhou but also a total team effort off the floor.
Sports
fbtw
Rookie plays like seasoned vet in UP's huge UAAP women's hoops win vs NU

Rookie plays like seasoned vet in UP's huge UAAP women's hoops win vs NU

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
UP newcomer and Gilas Pilipinas women standout Louna Ozar drew praise from head coach Paul Ramos after making key baskets...
Sports
fbtw
Nueva Ecija keeps Pasay at bay, nears MPBL semis

Nueva Ecija keeps Pasay at bay, nears MPBL semis

6 hours ago
The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards hit their target late in the fourth quarter and shot down the Pasig Voyagers early in the fourth...
Sports
fbtw
Ulanday elected Collegiate Press Corps prexy

Ulanday elected Collegiate Press Corps prexy

17 hours ago
John Bryan Ulanday of The Philippine STAR has been elected president of the Collegiate Press Corps, serving in the 2023-24...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NU, Adamson stay unscathed in UCBL cagefest

NU, Adamson stay unscathed in UCBL cagefest

4 hours ago
National University and Adamson kept their records unblemished through three games after taking down respective foes in the...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan gains 73-spot jump to No. 160

Pagdanganan gains 73-spot jump to No. 160

5 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan’s strong joint runner-up finish in the just-concluded the Ascendant LPGA Benefitting Volunteers of...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino junior golfers eye title in Thailand tilt

Filipino junior golfers eye title in Thailand tilt

5 hours ago
Eight of the top Filipino junior golfers in their categories will aim for the championship as they compete in the Chiangmai...
Sports
fbtw
England, Italy clash for Euro 2024 qualification

England, Italy clash for Euro 2024 qualification

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
The England national football team returns to action against Italy on October 18 in the second round of group stage qualification...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with