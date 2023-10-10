Join Bola.TV app’s Invitation Event and convert those points into cash

Invitation Event is Bola.TV’s way of saying 'Thank you' to its loyal users while also welcoming new members into the fold.

MANILA, Philippines — Beyond the inclusive and diverse contents to enjoy, including in-demand sports and interactive e-sports, Bola.TV offers another avenue to earn quick cash by inviting your friends and loved ones to join the community.

Bola.TV continues its commitment to expand its reach and hopes to include you on its journey through this event invitation starting on October 16. You can get gold coins which could be flipped into real cash, 100 coins equates to P1.

A new way to share the love of entertainment

The Invitation Event is Bola.TV’s way of saying “Thank you” to its loyal users while also welcoming new members into the fold. The concept is simple yet powerful: existing users can invite their friends, family and acquaintances to join the Bola.TV community, and both parties reap the rewards.

Here are the steps.

Step 1: Log in to your account and visit the event tab on the app to copy your invitation link and code. You can now send it to anyone; whether it’s your best friend who’s a sports fanatic, your e-games maniac cousin or simply your coworker, everyone’s invited to join in the fun.

Step 2: Your invited friend/s can finish the registration by downloading the Bola.TV app or visiting the website. Just enter your selected number, get the OTP, and paste the reference code from your inviter. Fill out the right information, and don’t forget to double-check to avoid mistakes. Once done, you are now officially part of the Bola.TV community.

As a token of appreciation, referred accounts could get a 10% bonus.

Step 3: After one successful invite, you’ll gain a 500-coin reward. The more invites you do, the higher the reward you get.

With as few as five invites, you can get 4,000 coins plus the previous incentives, which in total is 6,500 coins! If you max out the 400 daily invites set, 520,000 coins will be added to your wallet, and the prior coins will be rewarded, upping the grand total to 985,500 coins.

Note that every 12 a.m., referral count resets back to zero so you can continue inviting for the whole day.

Why Bola.TV’s Invitation Event matters

In a world that sometimes feels disconnected, the Invitation Event serves as a reminder of the power of connection through shared interests. By inviting your loved ones to join Bola.TV, you’re not only enriching their entertainment experiences but also strengthening the bonds that connect you. It’s a win-win situation where everyone benefits, and the Bola.TV community grows stronger.

Join us at the event and be a part of something bigger than just an app—be a part of a thriving community that celebrates the joy of shared entertainment.

Download Bola.TV on Google Play and iOS App Store. For more information, visit https://bola.tv/ and follow on Facebook and Instagram.