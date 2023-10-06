^

Ramirez strikes gold in Asiad ju-jitsu

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 6, 2023 | 4:00pm
Annie Ramirez
MANILA, Philippines – Annie Ramirez has delivered the Philippines’ third gold medal in the 19th Asian Games.

Ramirez defeated Kazakhstan’s Galina Duvanova in the final of the  women’s -57 kilogram division of the Asiad’s ju-jitsu competition Friday at the XSL Gymnasium in China.

She scored two points over her foe en route to the victory.

With the win, the Philippines now has its third gold medal of the Games, following Asian pole vault king EJ Obiena and Ramirez’s ju-jitsu teammate Meggie Ochoa. 

The country also has two silver medals and 11 bronze medals.

