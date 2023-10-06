Gilas-Jordan Asiad finals to stream on Pilipinas Live

Fans from the Philippines now have a chance to witness history unfold live and commercial-free with the top-ranked sports streaming app Pilipinas Live, which is downloadable on the App Store and Google Play.

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in 33 years, the Philippine men’s basketball team has successfully reached the Asian Games final and is all set to battle Jordan and its star player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for a shot at its first gold medal since 1962.

Thanks to the heroics of Justin Brownlee, Gilas is one win away from the Asiad gold it takes on Jordan anew in the final match in Hangzhou, China at 8 p.m. Friday.

Fans from the Philippines now have a chance to witness history unfold live and commercial-free with the top-ranked sports streaming app Pilipinas Live, which is downloadable on the App Store and Google Play, with a subscription fee of P149 per month.

Another miracle will see Gilas take the gold and crown itself the Asian Games champion since 1962, where the team led by Caloy Loyzaga took home the glory for the country.

But standing in the way is finalist Jordan, the only team to beat the Philippines 87-62 during the group stage.

Expect Gilas and Coach Tim Cone to deliver their best game yet as they try to bring home to coveted title only on the Pilipinas Live app.

Basketball fans can also watch on their laptops through https://pilipinaslive.com/.