Clint Escamis happy to be back in Mapua Red

MANILA, Philippines --Two games. Two wins.

Early in this NCAA Season 99 and the Mapua Cardinals are feeling good about themselves after crushing San Sebastian, 80-70, and San Beda, 75-57.

In the two wins, balik-Cardinal Clint Escamis has averaged 13.0 points, 7.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds. Along with former Mapua high school teammates Paolo Hernandez and Warren Bonifacio, they have given coach Randy Alcantara firepower, veteran headiness and game smarts.

It isn’t always true that the grass is greener on the other side.

Escamis, highly recruited after leading the Red Robins to two juniors titles and a Most Valuable Player awardee, dealt with an injury that kept him out of sight for a while, played a rather unimpressive season at the University of the East, then decided to return.

He is the latest former Red Robin to return to the fold albeit with the seniors Cardinals squad. Brian Lacap also went to the University of the East for a year, after which he returned to the Intramuros-based school.

“It feels so good to be back,” put Escamis when queried about his return.

“The coaching staff, former high school teammates, and the school administrators have made it an easy transition. I am grateful for this second opportunity.”

Escamis does not regret trying his luck elsewhere.

“I learned and experienced many things since I left from different environments to coaching styles to playing with foreign athletes. No regrets. Pero nasa puso ko kasi ang Mapua.”

Escamis also shared that his residency year allowed him to slowly reintegrate himself into school life and his old teammates. Now, it’s like a hand in a glove situation.

“Sa tingin ko ang strength namin as a team is our chemistry and familiarity. So far so good pero maaga pa.”

And head coach Alcantara, who has handled Escamis since his high school days, is only happy to have him back. His return gives him flexibility at the guard position and someone who, aside from Hernandez, can take the big shot.

On Sunday, the Cardinals shoot for their third win against Jose Rizal University (1-1) at 12:20 p.m. at the Eco-Oil Arena in San Juan.