^

Sports

Clint Escamis happy to be back in Mapua Red

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 1, 2023 | 11:40am
Clint Escamis happy to be back in Mapua Red
Clint Escamis
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines --Two games. Two wins.

Early in this NCAA Season 99 and the Mapua Cardinals are feeling good about themselves after crushing San Sebastian, 80-70, and San Beda, 75-57.

In the two wins, balik-Cardinal Clint Escamis has averaged 13.0 points, 7.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds. Along with former Mapua high school teammates Paolo Hernandez and Warren Bonifacio, they have given coach Randy Alcantara firepower, veteran headiness and game smarts.

It isn’t always true that the grass is greener on the other side.

Escamis, highly recruited after leading the Red Robins to two juniors titles and a Most Valuable Player awardee, dealt with an injury that kept him out of sight for a while, played a rather unimpressive season at the University of the East, then decided to return.

He is the latest former Red Robin to return to the fold albeit with the seniors Cardinals squad. Brian Lacap also went to the University of the East for a year, after which he returned to the Intramuros-based school.

“It feels so good to be back,” put Escamis when queried about his return.

“The coaching staff, former high school teammates, and the school administrators have made it an easy transition. I am grateful for this second opportunity.”

Escamis does not regret trying his luck elsewhere.

“I learned and experienced many things since I left from different environments to coaching styles to playing with foreign athletes. No regrets. Pero nasa puso ko kasi ang Mapua.”

Escamis also shared that his residency year allowed him to slowly reintegrate himself into school life and his old teammates. Now, it’s like a hand in a glove situation.

“Sa tingin ko ang strength namin as a team is our chemistry and familiarity. So far so good pero maaga pa.”

And head coach Alcantara, who has handled Escamis since his high school days, is only happy to have him back. His return gives him flexibility at the guard position and someone who, aside from Hernandez, can take the big shot.

On Sunday, the Cardinals shoot for their third win against Jose Rizal University (1-1) at 12:20 p.m. at the Eco-Oil Arena in San Juan.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MAPUA UNIVERSITY

NCAA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Tall order for Philippines batters

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
No less than World No. 1 Japan will be the Philippines’ first opponent in its comeback to men’s baseball at the Asian Games after a 17-year sit-out but Philippine Amateur Baseball Association secretary-general...
Sports
fbtw

RHJ, Jordan 5 snap Gilas’ streak

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Just like in their recent PBA titular duel, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was a cold-blooded killer against coach Tim Cone and Justin Brownlee.
Sports
fbtw

TNT, Bolts ready for EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
It’s all systems go as EASL’s first home-and-away season reels off on Oct. 11 with PBA Governors Cup champion TNT taking on the Chiba Jets at the Funabashi Arena, less than an hour’s drive from...
Sports
fbtw
Negrense claims WBC Asia silver bantamweight title

Negrense claims WBC Asia silver bantamweight title

By Gilbert Bayoran | 13 hours ago
Negrense Herlan Gomez (11-1, 8 KOs) now has two Asian boxing championship belts.
Sports
fbtw

Bolts reel to another loss

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Morocco’s Faith Union Sport sent Meralco to the brink of a total shutout in the Doha International Basketball Championship with a 75-56 beating in Friday night’s classification game.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ryu fires another 64 to lead LPGA NW Arkansas Championship

Ryu fires another 64 to lead LPGA NW Arkansas Championship

3 hours ago
South Korean rookie Ryu Hae-ran fired a second straight bogey-free seven-under par 64 to grab a two-stroke lead after Saturday's...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Inexcusable&rsquo;: Baldwin rues Ateneo&rsquo;s lack of &lsquo;fight&rsquo; vs NU

‘Inexcusable’: Baldwin rues Ateneo’s lack of ‘fight’ vs NU

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
One big blank?
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs stun Eagles, Warriors tame Tigers

Bulldogs stun Eagles, Warriors tame Tigers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
National U pulled the rug from under defending champion Ateneo with a huge 77-64 win behind a well-balanced attack last night...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena vaults to Asiad glory

Obiena vaults to Asiad glory

By Abac Cordero | 13 hours ago
EJ Obiena’s heart of gold was on full display yesterday in the 19th Asian Games here.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with