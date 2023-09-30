Folayang stops Khan; Loman falls short vs Lineker

MANILA, Philippines -- “Landslide” is back.

Eduard Folayang knocked out rival Amir Khan in the third round of their bout at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham Saturday morning (Manila time.)

Folayang hit Khan with a left hook that dropped the Singaporean fighter in the third round.

It took the lights out of Khan as he failed to keep his hands up.

Folayang dropped a huge right hand to finish the bout at the 1:57 mark of the round.

The 39-year-old now has a 23-13-0 mixed martial arts record.

Meanwhile, fellow Filipino Stephen Loman dropped his highly anticipated bout against John Lineker.

The No. 1 bantamweight contender Lineker defeated the second-ranked Loman via unanimous decision.