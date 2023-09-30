^

Sports

Folayang stops Khan; Loman falls short vs Lineker

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 30, 2023 | 1:02pm
Folayang stops Khan; Loman falls short vs Lineker
Eduard Folayang
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas

MANILA, Philippines -- “Landslide” is back.

Eduard Folayang knocked out rival Amir Khan in the third round of their bout at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham Saturday morning (Manila time.)

Folayang hit Khan with a left hook that dropped the Singaporean fighter in the third round.

It took the lights out of Khan as he failed to keep his hands up.

Folayang dropped a huge right hand to finish the bout at the 1:57 mark of the round.

The 39-year-old now has a 23-13-0 mixed martial arts record.

Meanwhile, fellow Filipino Stephen Loman dropped his highly anticipated bout against John Lineker.

The No. 1 bantamweight contender Lineker defeated the second-ranked Loman via unanimous decision.

vuukle comment

EDUARD FOLAYANG

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas faces tough challenge in Jordan, RHJ

Gilas faces tough challenge in Jordan, RHJ

By Abac Cordero | 14 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas returns to the floor today to face Jordan, a team that poses a clear and present danger for the Filipinos...
Sports
fbtw

Ateneo starts title defense vs NU

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Ateneo opens its title-retention bid in an expected knife-edge duel with ever-pesky National U as host University of the East locks horn with the new-look Santo Tomas in the highly-anticipated opener of UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Women's hoops continue to get share of spotlight in UAAP Season 86

Women's hoops continue to get share of spotlight in UAAP Season 86

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Philippine women’s basketball is looking to maintain its upward momentum as collegiate action resumes in the UAAP this...
Sports
fbtw
Women hoopers, men spikers also get crack at Collegiate Press Corps weekly player awards

Women hoopers, men spikers also get crack at Collegiate Press Corps weekly player awards

1 day ago
Women’s basketball and men’s volleyball will get their due recognition as the Collegiate Press Corps have decided...
Sports
fbtw
San Miguel&rsquo;s Fajardo leads PBA MVP race anew

San Miguel’s Fajardo leads PBA MVP race anew

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Six-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo is again leading the race for the league’s most coveted individual...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Showtime for Obiena

Showtime for Obiena

By Abac Cordero | 14 hours ago
It’s time to shine.
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas make last eight

Filipinas make last eight

By Abac Cordero | 14 hours ago
The Philippine women’s football team, Filipinas for short, continues to write and rewrite history in the sport that...
Sports
fbtw
EUROPE draws first blood courtesy of Rahm, Hatton

EUROPE draws first blood courtesy of Rahm, Hatton

14 hours ago
Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton clinched the opening point of the Ryder Cup for Europe with a dominant 4 and 3 foursomes victory...
Sports
fbtw
Ababa pulls off five-shot triumph

Ababa pulls off five-shot triumph

14 hours ago
Jhonnel Ababa came out on top of a gut-wrenching battle of wits and nerves, fashioning out a five-stroke triumph on a late...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with