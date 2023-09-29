MPBL: Nueva Ecija, Batangas secure No. 2 spots

MANILA, Philippines – Defending champion Nueva Ecija and inaugural titlist Batangas closed their elimination round campaigns with routine wins on Thursday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City.

The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards subdued the Pasay Voyagers, 88-79, while the Batangas City Embassy Chill Athletics routed the GenSan Warriors, 75-58.

In the process, Nueva Ecija and Batangas secured the No. 2 spots in the North and South Divisions of the 29-team tournament.

Nueva Ecija finished the round-robin eliminations with a 23-5 record, trailing only the Pampanga Giant Lanterns (25-2) in the North Division with one game to go.

With a 22-6 slate, Batangas also landed at the second spot in the South Division behind Bacoor (22-5) with one game left.

Led by Jonathan Uyloan, Nueva Ecija finally broke free from Pasay, 75-67, midway through the fourth quarter and was never headed by the Voyagers, who ended up with a 17-11 card.

Uyloan tallied 18 points and five rebounds, followed by Roi Sumang, Michael Mabulac, Michael Juico, Pamboy Raymundo and Jay Collado with eight points each.

Pasay got 15 points each from Alejandro Inigo and AJ Coronel.

Trailing at halftime, 27-29, the Athletics found their rhythm in the fourth quarter where they poured 30 points against only nine for the Warriors, who finished with a 21-7 and the third slot in the South heading to the playoffs.

Jong Baloria posted 15 points, six rebounds and three assists for Batangas, which also got 13 points from Levi Hernandez, and 10 points, 15 rebounds, six assists plus two steals from Jeckster Apinan.

GenSan got 15 points from veteran John Wilson, but no other Warrior could score in double figures.

Caloocan dumped Sarangani, 138-59, in the opener and closed out with a 20-8 slate.

Gabe Espinas led six Batang Kankaloo in double figures with 21 points and 5 rebounds, followed by Paul Sanga with 18 points, Jeramer Cabanag with 16 points plus seven rebounds, Nhomer Gonzales and Reil Cervantes with 13 points each, and Jacob with 10.

The MPBL visits the Imus Sports Complex on Friday with Muntinlupa battling Bataan at 4 p.m., Valenzuela tackling Oriental Mindoro at 6 p.m., and Makati testing Imus at 8 p.m.