Tams eye UAAP semis

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 27, 2023 | 5:43pm
Tams eye UAAP semis
FEU head coach Denok Miranda
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Tamaraws are aiming to improve from their seventh-place finish in last year’s UAAP men’s basketball tournament and return to the Final Four this time around.

New head coach Denok Miranda, a former PBA point guard, said that while the UAAP teams are all strong, they will take the basketball tourney a step at a time.

This, especially, as they will have a new system that still needs to be mastered.

“Our goal this season is to improve from our last season’s finish. Of course, we will approach this season one game at a time,” Miranda told reporters on Wednesday.

“All teams are strong now. We'll take it one game at a time, so hopefully, we can enter the Final Four,” he added.

FEU ended last season’s tournament with an underwhelming 5-9 win-loss record, finish just above the 1-13 UST Growling Tigers.

Miranda, who replaced long-time FEU coach Olsen Racela earlier in the year, said the team is adjusting to a new system.

“Of course, it will not be that easy with the new system. That will not come overnight,” he stressed.

“Currently, we are progressing. Hopefully, we can pick up in the first or second round,” he added.

The new coach, who played for the Tamaraws in the early 2000s, said he is also teaching his wards the importance of composure.

“I am teaching my players how to be composed, especially with how up and down games may be. So, that is what I am teaching them — composure, so they will not be rattled,” he added.

FEU will be led by Xyrus Torres and L-Jay Gonzales in the upcoming season.

