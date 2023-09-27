Didal crashes out of Asian Games skateboard competition

MANILA, Philippines -- Margielyn Didal failed to defend her Asian Games gold medal for skateboarding after crashing to eighth place Wednesday.

Didal struggled mightily in her first trick in both first and second runs, as she fell and appeared to hurt herself.

She also failed to do her third trick in the second run, prompting her to wave the white flag with about eight seconds remaining.

Telecast feeds showed her holding on to her ankle after the run.

She scored 23.39 in the first run and 12.83 in the second.

Didal was also not able to complete her first trick as her ankle injury hobbled her.

She was also unable to complete her second trick as she hurt her wrist the second time around, after she fell and used her hand to break the fall.

Her attempt to do her third trick was even more bone-crushing, as she struggled to find her balance.

She passed on her final two trick attempts.

Didal ended her stint dead last.China’s Cui Chenxi won the gold medal for this year’s Asiad. She was followed by countryman Zeng Wenhui and Japan’s Miyo Itu.

The Philippines is currently 24th in the Asiad medal tally, garnering two bronze medals.