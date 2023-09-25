Sibol falls in two Asian Games events

Manila, Philippines – The Philippines' national esports team, Sibol, came up short against tough competition as they opened their campaign Sunday in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Sibol started their bid in Asiad esports’ EA FIFA Online event with player Jorrel Aristorenas and coach Rad Novales bowing to Bahrain, 0-2, moving them to the lower bracket. The FIFA Online campaign, however, would end as Sibol failed to score against India, which ended the match 0-2.

Meanwhile, Sibol's Arena of Valor team composed of Cedrik Santos, Miguel Banaag, Dragon Hart Dajao, Eleazar Salle, Maynard Limon and Alfonso Marcus Valmores with coach Christian Villegas was also ousted by Thailand.

Sibol general manager Leo "Jab" Escutin earlier said that the Asiad would be tougher compared to their previous campaigns in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia last May, as well as in the recently concluded World Esports Championship earlier this month.

"This is a new level for us. We know coming into the Asian Games that this would be a different ball game. These are our different leagues that we will be competing against. Our goal is to plant our feet firmly in this arena and to make our mark," said Escutin during the opening of the Philippine Esports Organization's office last July.

Sibol’s next Asiad events will be Street Fighter V on Tuesday, September 26, and Dream Three Kingdoms on Wednesday, September 27. The team’s last event will be Dota2 scheduled on Friday, September 29.