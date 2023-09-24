Aranas leads Philippines bid in Hanoi Open

MANILA, Philippines — James Aranas, half of the team that topped the World Cup of Pool in Spain last July, aims for more glory as he spearheads the Philippine squad that viese in the Hanoi Open Pool Championship set Oct. 10 to 15 in Vietnam.

Aranas, also known in the circuit as “Dodong Diamond,” will also have Jefrey Roda, Bernie Regalario and Marvin Asis for a team that will be backed by the Marboys Billiards Club headed by JR Velasco and Marvin Paringit.

Roda, Regalario and Asis will be going ahead of Aranas as they compete in the Peri 9-Ball Open Championship slated Oct. 5-9 also in Hanoi.

The four will then rendezvous right on the next day for the Hanoi Indoor meet.