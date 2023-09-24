^

Aranas leads Philippines bid in Hanoi Open

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
September 24, 2023
Aranas leads Philippines bid in Hanoi Open
Zoren James Ara­nas.
MANILA, Philippines — James Aranas, half of the team that topped the World Cup of Pool in Spain last July, aims for more glory as he spearheads the Philippine squad that viese in the Hanoi Open Pool Championship set Oct. 10 to 15 in Vietnam.

Aranas, also known in the circuit as “Dodong Diamond,” will also have Jefrey Roda, Bernie Regalario and Marvin Asis for a team that will be backed by the Marboys Billiards Club headed by JR Velasco and Marvin Paringit.

Roda, Regalario and Asis will be going ahead of Aranas as they compete in the Peri 9-Ball Open Championship slated Oct. 5-9 also in Hanoi.

The four will then rendezvous right on the next day for the Hanoi Indoor meet.

It's official: Abueva, Romeo, Perkins, Tautuaa out for Gilas in Asiad

The petition of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) regarding the inclusion of the four original Gilas Pilipinas team members...
Gilas gets taste of Korea

After 11 days of familiarizing with one another and coach Tim Cone’s system, it’s time for Gilas Pilipinas to...
Gilas boys storm back vs Japan, secure FIBA U-17 World Cup slot

The Gilas Pilipinas boys team is off to the FIBA U-17 World Cup in Turkiye next year after completing a come-from-behind win...
Adiwang returns with a bang, destroys foe in 23 seconds

Coming from a major injury, Filipino mixed martial artist Lito Adiwang needed just 23 seconds to dismantle Adrian Matheis...
Tolentino bares smooth transition to Gilas under ex-coach Cone

Despite being one of the last-minute inclusions in the Asian Games-bound Gilas Pilipinas, Arvin Tolentino said he had a seamless...
