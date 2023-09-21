^

New Acer Nitro V 15 laptop makes gaming more accessible

Philstar.com
September 21, 2023 | 8:21am
The Acer Nitro V 15 is shipped with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, designed with the latest hybrid architecture to deliver premium gaming, creating, video editing and multi-tasking, even when on the go.
Acer

MANILA, Philippines – Acer unveiled today the Acer Nitro V 15 gaming laptop, combining 13th Gen Intel Core processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 40 Series GPUs, up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, and support for up to 2 TB PCIe M.2 SSDs for smooth, worry-free gaming. 

Digital worlds seamlessly unfold when playing on the Acer Nitro V 15’s vibrant Full HD display with a lightning-fast refresh rate of up to 165 Hz and paired with DTS X: Ultra’s pinpoint sound accuracy. Thanks to the 15-inch gaming laptop’s dual fan and exhaust system, the battle-ready internals are kept cool and let players dive deep into any gaming dimension without breaking a sweat.

The Acer Nitro V 15 is shipped with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, designed with the latest hybrid architecture to deliver premium gaming, creating, video editing and multi-tasking, even when on the go. Equipped with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPUs, gamers are treated to lifelike virtual scenes as the device’s GPU delivers power-efficient and AI-powered rendering capabilities with DLSS 3 and ray tracing. 

The new Windows 11-based Acer Nitro V laptop gets a boost with the availability of up to 32 GB of DRR5 memory and support for up to 2 TB of M.2 PCIe solid-state storage, providing fast boot time and plenty of space for apps, files, and games. To ensure the Acer Nitro V 15 is optimized throughout long gaming sessions, the device houses a tandem of fans rotating in sync and a dual-intake cooling system that draws in air from the keyboard and bottom cover, then expels heat through various vents strategically located on its sides and rear.

Gamers’ viewing senses are indulged on its 15.6-inch (16:9) FHD IPS screen with up to 165 Hz refresh rate, 3 ms overdrive response time, and 82% screen-to-body ratio. Users can also make the most of their gaming experiences with DTS:X Ultra’s immersive audio technology that features enhanced sound placement, acoustics, and fine-tuned sound modes to suit various game genres. To maximize the features when communicating outside the gaming realm, the Nitro V 15 is embedded with Acer’s AI-backed solutions including Acer Purified View and Acer Purified Voice™ technology for optimized video calls. 

Users stay in control with the NitroSense utility app, allowing customization of game settings, and hardware performance conveniently at their fingertips. Connectivity-wise, players are given the edge with Wi-Fi 6 support and a full range of peripherals including an all-around Thunderbolt 4 port for charging, data transfer, and video display. The Acer Nitro V 15 also comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, providing access to hundreds of popular game titles to choose from.

