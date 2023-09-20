Blu Girls target Asiad podium

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Blu Girls will leave the country Thursday for Hangzhou, China, where they eye nothing less than a historic podium finish in the Asian Games that will be unveiled Saturday.

The Cebuana Lhuillier-sponsored Filipina hurlers returned to the country Wednesday from Indonesia, where they joined the Makassar Open International and held a training camp for almost two weeks.

Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines president Jean Henri Lhuillier treated the Ana Santiago-mentored Blu Girls to a grand send-off on the eve of their departure.

"These athletes have shown incredible passion and commitment, and we are beyond proud to be a part of their journey. We believe that with the right training and exposure, the girls can achieve greatness in the upcoming Asian Games 2023,” said Lhuillier.

Santiago vowed to give it their best to end its medal drought after a pair of sixth-place finishes in 1998 in Bangkok, Thailand and 2002 in Busan, South Korea, a fifth-place effort in Incheon also in South Korea, and a fourth-place performance in Guangzhou, China.

“We’ll do our best to win a medal,” said Santiago.

In the Makassar tilt, the Blu Girls faced powerhouse Japanese.

And although they lost in a 7-1 result, the Filipina batters managed to gauge the team to beat in the Hangzhou tilt and gained experience from it.

"It’s been great to play here, especially against Japan. Even though we lost, we gained experience," said Philippines right-fielder Alaiza Talasik.

Catcher Chezka Altomonte, who is also ASAPHIL secretary-general, is also part of the squad along with Glory Alonzo, Mary Ann Antolihao, Danica Aquino, Elsie Dela Torre, Skylynne Ellazar, Ma. Angelu Gabriel, Nicole Hammoude, Mae Langga, Mary Joy Maguad, Ma. Celyn Ojare, Royevel Palma, Aliza Pichon, Cristy Joy, Ma. Charlotte Sales, Alaiza Talisik and Reyae Villamin.