Gilas boys rout Malaysians, forge South Korea quarters clash

The Philippines will take on South Korea in the qualification to the quarterfinals on Thursday at the Al-Gharafa Sports Club Multi-Purpose Hall in Doha, Qatar.

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas boys squad drubbed a lethargic Malaysia side, 75-52, to set up a clash with South Korea for a quarterfinal ticket in the FIBA U-16 Asian Championship in Qatar.

From the get-go, the Philippines put up an offensive clinic, carving through Malaysia’s defense.

They led by as much as 23, 29-6, with 1:05 remaining in the first quarter following a pair of free throws by Kurt Velasquez.

Batang Gilas scored 17 unanswered points toward the end of the first quarter, but the run was broken when Malaysia’s Jia Yu Ivan Chia scored on a layup.

Since then, the Philippines never looked back, leading by as much as 34 points.

Kiefer Alas once again led the Batang Gilas with a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Velasquez also finished in double digits with 13 points and seven boards.

Meanwhile, no player from Malaysia scored in double digits.

The Philippines will take on South Korea in the qualification to the quarterfinals on Thursday at the Al-Gharafa Sports Club Multi-Purpose Hall in Doha, Qatar.

Batang Gilas has never won against Korea at the youth level.