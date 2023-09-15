Folayang vows to show best form vs Khan

MANILA, Philippines -- Eduard Folayang is preparing to show the “best version” of himself in the rematch against Amir Khan at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 30th.

Folayang, who defeated Khan in their first encounter back in 2018 via unanimous decision, said he is preparing well for the rematch.

“We are not belittling [Khan’s] improvement… We’re looking at him from his previous fights, and we can still see his old moves,” the 39-year-old mixed martial artist told reporters in a Zoom interview Friday afternoon.

“Landslide” added that Khan matured emotionally since their first encounter almost five years back.

“Of course, I am not relaxing. We’re not relaxing, we are preparing well. I know he will be [putting] a lot of effort into this upcoming fight,” he said.

“I am preparing the best version of myself when we meet again,” he added.

Folayang is coming off a technical knockout defeat against Edson Marques in December last year.

Khan is also coming from a knockout loss against Keanu Subba in August last year.

The Singaporean mixed martial artist earlier said he is eyeing to finish Folayang by the second round.

The Khan-Folayang bout is one of the undercards of ONE Fight Night 14:Stamp vs. Ham.