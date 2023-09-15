^

Sports

Folayang vows to show best form vs Khan

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 15, 2023 | 4:30pm
Folayang vows to show best form vs Khan
Eduard Folayang (in red shorts)
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines -- Eduard Folayang is preparing to show the “best version” of himself in the rematch against Amir Khan at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 30th.

Folayang, who defeated Khan in their first encounter back in 2018 via unanimous decision, said he is preparing well for the rematch.

“We are not belittling [Khan’s] improvement… We’re looking at him from his previous fights, and we can still see his old moves,” the 39-year-old mixed martial artist told reporters in a Zoom interview Friday afternoon.

“Landslide” added that Khan matured emotionally since their first encounter almost five years back.

“Of course, I am not relaxing. We’re not relaxing, we are preparing well. I know he will be [putting] a lot of effort into this upcoming fight,” he said.

“I am preparing the best version of myself when we meet again,” he added.

Folayang is coming off a technical knockout defeat against Edson Marques in December last year.

Khan is also coming from a knockout loss against Keanu Subba in August last year.

The Singaporean mixed martial artist earlier said he is eyeing to finish Folayang by the second round.

The Khan-Folayang bout is one of the undercards of ONE Fight Night 14:Stamp vs. Ham.

vuukle comment

AMIR KHAN

EDUARD FOLAYANG

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ONE FC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cone says Romeo a revelation

Cone says Romeo a revelation

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
After only three days of practice, Gilas head coach Tim Cone is amazed at how Terrence Romeo has blended with the team getting...
Sports
fbtw

PBA draft a rich harvest

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Phoenix assistant coach Willy Wilson said the other day he expects a bumper crop of rookies to emerge from the PBA draft at Market! Market! in Taguig this Sunday and predicted three rounds deep of high-caliber choices....
Sports
fbtw
Ex-shooting chief Chavit alarmed over Asiad-bound team's composition

Ex-shooting chief Chavit alarmed over Asiad-bound team's composition

1 day ago
Former Ilocos Sur Luis “Chavit” Singson is furious with the current state of Philippine shooting — a sport...
Sports
fbtw
'Out of our control': Cone laments missing CJ Perez for Gilas in Asian Games

'Out of our control': Cone laments missing CJ Perez for Gilas in Asian Games

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said CJ Perez will be unable to join the national team to China for the Asian Games after...
Sports
fbtw
SSL defending champs Lady Bulldogs to apply learnings from SEA V-League stint

SSL defending champs Lady Bulldogs to apply learnings from SEA V-League stint

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Fresh off a national team stint, the NU Lady Bulldogs are eager to defend their title in the 2023 Shakey’s Super League...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pacquiao reiterates desire to fight in Paris Olympics

Pacquiao reiterates desire to fight in Paris Olympics

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
It appears Manny Pacquiao is really keen to add an Olympic gold medal to his countless boxing accomplishments.
Sports
fbtw
FIBA lauds Philippine broadcast coverage of Basketball World Cup

FIBA lauds Philippine broadcast coverage of Basketball World Cup

3 hours ago
After more than two weeks of nonstop basketball action, the FIBA World Cup 2023 held in Manila came to a close last September...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: GenSan, Pampanga, Makati coast to wins

MPBL: GenSan, Pampanga, Makati coast to wins

4 hours ago
What Pampanga and Makati can do, GenSan can improve upon in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (Fifth Season)...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic defends Alcaraz absence from Davis Cup

Djokovic defends Alcaraz absence from Davis Cup

4 hours ago
Novak Djokovic stepped in to defend Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday for missing this week's Davis Cup matches, saying the 20-year-old...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with