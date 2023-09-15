MPBL: GenSan, Pampanga, Makati coast to wins

Nico Elorde registered 17 points, four assists and three rebounds for the GenSan Warriors.

MANILA, Philippines – What Pampanga and Makati can do, GenSan can improve upon in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (Fifth Season) elimination round.

The GenSan Warriors trounced the Bataan Risers, 99-65, in the nightcap on Thursday, surpassing the winning margins of the Pampanga Giant Lanterns over Bacolod City of Smiles, 109-86, and the Makati OKBet Kings over the Pasay Voyagers, 76-61, at the Bataan People's Center in Balanga City.

Powered by John Wilson and Nico Elorde, GenSan led by as far as 94-59 before coasting to its 21st win against six losses in the elimination round of the two-division, 29-team tournament.

Wilson wound up with 24 points, seven rebounds and two steals, while Elorde posted 17 points, four assists and three rebounds for the Warriors, who occupy the third spot in the South Division behind Bacoor (22-4) and Batangas (20-5).

Pampanga, which banked on Encho Serrano and Justine Baltazar, paces the North Division with a 24-2 record.

Serrano poured 29 points, nine assists and four rebounds to complement the 19 points and 14 rebounds of Baltazar. Other Giant Lanterns who shone were MJ Garcia with 14 points and three assists and John Bryle Bahio with 12 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Makati drew six points and seven rebounds from Rob Celiz and 11 points from Billy Robles in climbing to 19-7, also in the North.

Although Pasay fell to 15-10, the Voyagers are also assured of a stint in the eight-team playoff round for each division.

Bataan dropped to 13-13 and must win its two remaining games to keep its hopes of dislodging Marikina (14-12) at the eighth spot in the North.

Bacolod (10-17) is out of contention in the South Division.

Meanwhile, the MPBL returns to the Bataan People's Center on Saturday for its All-Star Game. Apart from pitting the best players of the North against their South counterparts, the affair, supported by Camaya Coast, will also feature an Executives encounter where MPBL Founder and CEO Manny Pacquiao will play for the South squad. Also on tap is the Slam Dunk competition and the 3-Point Shootout.