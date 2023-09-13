Ex-NBA player Thomas Robinson to reinforce NLEX in PBA

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 05: Thomas Robinson #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a Laker foul during the second half of a 107-101 Utah Jazz win at Staples Center on December 5, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

MANILA, Philippines – The NLEX Road Warriors have tapped former NBA journeyman Thomas Robinson as their import for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The team made the announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

“Robinson will be our powerhouse import for the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup! Get ready for an exciting season ahead as we dominate the court with Robinson leading the charge,” the team said.

The 6-foot-10 power forward was drafted by the Sacramento Kings with the fifth pick in the 2012 NBA draft.

He bounced from the Kings to the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. He played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2016-2017 season.

He also signed with the Atlanta Hawks in 2018, but he did not play in the regular season.

Robinson was earlier tapped by the San Miguel Beermen in the 2022-23 Commissioner’s Cup, but it did not pan out due to a back injury.