^

Sports

Ex-NBA player Thomas Robinson to reinforce NLEX in PBA

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 13, 2023 | 4:14pm
Ex-NBA player Thomas Robinson to reinforce NLEX in PBA
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 05: Thomas Robinson #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a Laker foul during the second half of a 107-101 Utah Jazz win at Staples Center on December 5, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Harry How / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – The NLEX Road Warriors have tapped former NBA journeyman Thomas Robinson as their import for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The team made the announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

“Robinson will be our powerhouse import for the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup! Get ready for an exciting season ahead as we dominate the court with Robinson leading the charge,” the team said.

The 6-foot-10 power forward was drafted by the Sacramento Kings with the fifth pick in the 2012 NBA draft.

He bounced from the Kings to the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers,  Philadelphia 76ers and  Brooklyn Nets. He played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2016-2017 season.

He also signed with the Atlanta Hawks in 2018, but he did not play in the regular season. 

Robinson was earlier tapped by the San Miguel Beermen in the 2022-23 Commissioner’s Cup, but it did not pan out due to a back injury.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS

PBA

PBA COMMISSIONER'S CUP

THOMAS ROBINSON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Abueva shrugs off thumb injury as Gilas energy on full display in practice

Abueva shrugs off thumb injury as Gilas energy on full display in practice

By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
Calvin Abueva dislocated his right thumb during scrimmage, popped it back and finished the second day of Gilas Pilipinas’...
Sports
fbtw
Qatar takes over FIBA World Cup hosting chores from Philippines

Qatar takes over FIBA World Cup hosting chores from Philippines

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
The biggest basketball event in the world will stay in the Asian continent.
Sports
fbtw
Cone happy with Asiad squad

Cone happy with Asiad squad

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
The cavalry has arrived for Tim Cone’s crew for the approaching Asian Games led by balik-Gilas Pilipinas Terrence Romeo...
Sports
fbtw
Smart, FIBA extend tie-up to Qatar WC

Smart, FIBA extend tie-up to Qatar WC

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
The biggest basketball event in the world will stay in the Asian continent with Smart Communications Inc. continuing to play...
Sports
fbtw
Saso out of Asian Games

Saso out of Asian Games

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Funny, but the winningest player in women’s golf competitions in the last Asian Games won’t be around when the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fortuna stands ground, forces tie vs Bisera in ICTSI South Pacific Classic

Fortuna stands ground, forces tie vs Bisera in ICTSI South Pacific Classic

1 hour ago
Mikha Fortuna battled Yvon Bisera shot-for-shot and putt-for-putt in a furious frontside duel then came out of a bungling...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women welcome joint training with men&rsquo;s squad

Gilas women welcome joint training with men’s squad

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas women’s team beams with excitement to share the court with its men’s counterparts as they...
Sports
fbtw
Navotas, Marikina post wins for share of EABL lead&nbsp;

Navotas, Marikina post wins for share of EABL lead 

3 hours ago
Smash Navotas outlasted Olivarez in double overtime, 98-93, to claim their second straight win in the East Asia Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Grasso-Shevchenko 2 headlines inaugural Noche UFC

Grasso-Shevchenko 2 headlines inaugural Noche UFC

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
The UFC is honoring Mexican Independence Day for the first time ever with Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2, which will air...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with