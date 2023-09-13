^

Sports

Dark League Studios inspiring young gamers

The Philippine Star
September 13, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Dark League Studios is pressing the right buttons making sure the fast-growing discipline of Esports continues to flourish in the country that is looking at 53 million gamers.

“We are here to provide inspiration to young gamers and a platform to showcase their skills,” said AC Valdenor, CEO of Dark League Studios, in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“We will open possible careers for them,” he added, stressing that through Esports, young gamers have started to make a living and to some, help provide for their respective families.

“It’s now becoming the bread and butter for their families. We have stories and that has become an inspiration to some children,” said Valdenor, who was joined by brand manager Dan Cubangay.

Dark League Studios currently has three pillars under its wings – the PBA Esports through its member ballclubs, Estudyante Esports and Smart GIGA Arena.

“We started the PBA Esports last January with each team having two players, two influencers, then the members, the fans. The PBA board was extremely excited because we are bringing the PBA closer to the younger generation,” said Valdenor.

“It’s very entertaining. You see the parents supporting their children wearing the TNT jerseys. We have June Mar Fajardo or Marc Pingris, Jared Dillinger or Christian Standhardinger and we plan to include more,” he told the sports program presented by San Miguel Corp., Philippine Sports Commission, Milo, Philippine Olympic Committee, and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR).

