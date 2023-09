Hidilyn Diaz finishes 7th in IWF World Championships

Philippines’ Hidilyn Diaz competes in the women’s 55kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines -- Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz did not secure a podium finish in this year’s IWF World Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Saturday morning (Manila time.)

Diaz finished seventh in the 59 kilogram women’s division.

She tallied 97 kilograms for snatch and 127 kilograms for clean and jerk for a total of 224 kilograms.

Her fellow Filipino, Elreen Aldo, finished right behind her.

Aldo tallied 100 kilograms for snatch and 122 kilograms for clean and jerk. This is equivalent to 222 kilograms.

China’s Luo Shifang netted the gold after tallying a total of 243 kilograms.

Ukraine’s Kamila Konotop came in second with 236 kilograms.

Pei Xinyo of China ranked third with 232 kilograms.

Diaz competed in the 59 kilogram division for the first time.

In other divisions, Filipino John Ceniza finished fifth in the 61 kilogram men’s division after netting 296 kilograms.

He finished behind China’s Li Fabin (308 kilograms,) Italy’s Sergio Massidda (302 kilograms,) China’s Ding Hongjie (301 kilograms) and Georgia’s Shota Mishveldize (297 kilograms.)

Rosegie Ramos also finished seventh in the 49 kilogram women’s division.