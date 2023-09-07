Latvia stands by Bertans amid failed game-winning try vs Germany

MANILA, Philippines – Despite the FIBA World Cup bid-ending missed 3-pointer against Germany, Latvia reiterated its trust to forward Davis Bertans.

With the time winding down, Bertans pulled up from way beyond the arc.

The ball hit the back rim as time — and Latvia’s run in the tournament — ran out.

Talking to reporters after the tough 81-79 defeat against the Germans, Latvia’s Rodions Kurucs said Bertans still has the full trust of the team.

“We trust him. He definitely was… He was hitting big shots all game,” Kurucs told reporters.

He also argued that the team was just “unlucky” as they tried to get the rebound.

“We were just trying, going for the rebound. [We were] hoping to get the rebound and just tip it in, but it bounced really bad,” Kurucs said.

“But you know, that’s basketball. Sometimes you miss some, sometimes you make [the shots,]” he added.

Bertans is frustrated by the miss, Kurucs bared.

“He has been hitting big shots the whole game, but he missed that one. But, that’s basketball,” he added.

Bertans finished with 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting.