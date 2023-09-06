^

FIBA World Cup preview: Germany vs Latvia

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 6, 2023 | 12:29pm
Germany's Dennis Schroder and Arturs Zagars of Latvia
AFP photos

Germany versus Latvia. This is a fun and interesting match-up.

If the quarterfinals match-up between Germany and Latvia were to have faces, it would be Dennis Schroder and Arturs Zagars, respectively.

Let us look at Schroder first as you really have to begin with him when talking about German basketball.  

Everyone was wondering who would be the face of German basketball when Dirk Nowitski retired. Since 2022 and in this 2023 World Cup more than ever, that face has been Schroder, who has been one of the best if not the best of the tournament as of this writing.

Since I first saw him with the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA, it was obvious Schroder was going to be a top talent. He played second or even third fiddle and at times was exasperating. Imagine taking on the lead guard spot when Jeff Teague was traded by the Hawks to the Indiana Pacers, then within a couple of years he was shipped off to Oklahoma. And he’s been somewhat of a journeyman since despite putting up some very good stats.

And get this… he was traded by the Boston Celtics in February of 2022 to the Houston Rockets for Germany teammate Daniel Theis!

Things began to change when he led Germany to third place in EuroBasket 2022 and made the Best Five Team selection. During that run, he led Germany to a huge win over Greece and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the quarterfinals.

It was his performance there that led to him being re-signed by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now after that season and him moving to the Toronto Raptors for the upcoming 2023-2024 campaign, he is turning heads for his magnificent performances.

Schroder is averaging 19.8 points and 6.8 assists in five matches for Germany in this tournament and is currently ranked 10th in efficiency. You will find his imprint in many of Germany’s field goals. All this in 26 minutes of action in a 40-minute game. Impressive.

Should Latvia look to stop Schroder? Of course. Stopping him might be impossible but one can certainly limit him.

Besides, he has three other NBA teammates in this German squad — Theis (Indiana), Franz Wagner (Orlando) and Moritz Wagner (Orlando). It is no coincidence that these four NBA players are also averaging in double-digit point production. Mortiz is averaging 13.0 points, Theis, 11.0 and Franz, 10.0. They also receive capable support from Isaac Bonga and Maodo.

Latvia’s Zagars… will be up against his former boss in Schroder.

Yes. The 23-year old guard once played for German club Lowen Braunschweig of the Basketball Bundesliga. That team is owned by Schroder.

You can bet that after this World Cup, Zagars — ignored during the 2022 NBA Draft — will be on the want-list by quite a few clubs.

His Latvia team has been on a fairy-tale ride in this tournament. They crushed Indonesia, 109-70, and upset France, 88-86, after which they fell to Canada, 101-75.

In the second round, they resumed their giant-killing ways by stunning World Champions Spain, 74-69. Granted, Spain is in their post-Gasol brothers period and needed to pull out Rudy Fernandez just to prop up a team in transition.

Nevertheless, do not take anything away from Latvia. They beat fancied Brazil, 104-84.

Now, there is favored Germany and their bevy of NBA players. Latvia only has one in Davis Bertans, a 6-foot-9 forward with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

One cannot simply say that Latvia is Zagars and Bertans. 

Latvia has an all-hands on deck approach, with six players averaging double digits in scoring — Dairis Bertans (14.0) points), Andrejs Grazulis (13.4 points), Roland Smits (13.4 points), Davis Bertans (12.4 points), Zagars (12.2 points), and Kristers Zorics (10.4 points). And there’s Arturs Kurucs, who does a yeoman’s job off the bench with 12 points against Brazil.

So there’s Germany that is looking to ascend as a serious basketball power and Latvia with its population of 1.9 million people, dreaming. 

They have used every slight and doubt as motivation. They do know they are pegged as underdogs to Germany for tonight. Let’s see if they have more magic in this ride of theirs

Stats:

Scoring

Germany – 93.4 

Latvia – 90.0 

Both teams can score.

Rebounds per game

Germany- 36.4 

Latvia - 30.4 

3-pointers made per game:

Germany – 12 

Latvia – 13

Turnovers per game

Germany – 10.6 

Latvia – 10.4

This is going to be close and exciting.

Germany versus Latvia will be played at 4:45 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

