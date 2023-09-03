^

Sports

Bernaldez player to watch in Mati

The Philippine Star
September 3, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Chelsea Bernaldez and Randy Pausanos eye back-to-back victories in their respective sides of the premier age-group category in the PPS-PEPP National Juniors tennis circuit, which ushered in the second of its three-leg swing in Davao region in the City of Mati, Davao Oriental.

Bernaldez, from Tagum City, toppled top seed AJ Acabo in three sets to snare the girls’ 18-under crown while Pausanos swept Mark Lacia to secure the boys’ trophy in the Maragusan stop of the circuit in Davao de Oro two weeks ago.

Sanschena Francisco, meanwhile, gained the top seeding as she goes all-out to foil the second-ranked Bernaldez in the field that also features Daneen Sinsuat, Maria Jaden Orquia, Jemaillah Retardo, Faith Lazaro and Vann Gumapac, among others.

Pausanos, from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, also expects a stiff challenge from the likes of Gene Espinoza, Bench Neri and Duana Batad with Vancidrik Rosalinda, the 14-under winner in Maragusan, seeking to pull off a surprise against the seeded bets in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Neri and Rosalinda also headline the 16-under cast that includes Fritz Pelite, Clarence Sombrero, Adam Repaso, Rio Bestes, Reynald Deliva and Martin Cosal. Francisco and Bernaldez are tipped to dispute the crown in the distaff side of the age-group class that also drew Wendelyn Anino, Queenie Celiz, Roanne Garuda, Camille Clar, Lazaro and Gumapac.

While Rosalinda, from Maragusan, is tipped to keep the 14-under crown, Krisnel Batilo, Matt Docena and Pelite go all-out to unseat him and duel their respective title drive in the week-long tournament.

vuukle comment

PPS-PEPP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
One last shot at World Cup win for Clarkson

One last shot at World Cup win for Clarkson

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Losing in the FIBA World Cup on home ground has become tiring for Gilas Pilipinas gunner Jordan Clarkson.
Sports
fbtw
One last push for Gilas

One last push for Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Amid growing frustrations and backlash from knowledgeable and demanding supporters, Gilas Pilipinas makes its final stand...
Sports
fbtw

Chot owns blame for Gilas fall

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
“I take full accountability. I take full responsibility.”
Sports
fbtw
As 39-point ourbust still not enough vs Puerto Rico, 'disappointed' Towns admits need to more

As 39-point ourbust still not enough vs Puerto Rico, 'disappointed' Towns admits need to more

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Karl-Anthony Towns voiced disappointment as the Dominican Republic lost its first game in the FIBA World Cup at the hands...
Sports
fbtw

Two days of Klay

By Bill Velasco | 1 day ago
Filipino basketball fans received another rare treat, as four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors and his teammate Kevon Looney traveled to the country for the first time this week.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Constantino, Uy banner ICTSI Del Monte

Constantino, Uy banner ICTSI Del Monte

1 hour ago
It will be a question of preparation and gains made during the break as the ladies of the Philippine Golf Tour return to action...
Sports
fbtw
Pinoys can&rsquo;t wait to lay eyes on Luka

Pinoys can’t wait to lay eyes on Luka

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Manila, get ready for “Luka Magic.”
Sports
fbtw
Despite loss, KAT paints town red for Dominicans

Despite loss, KAT paints town red for Dominicans

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
NBA ace Karl-Anthony Towns will not rest on his laurels despite scoring a tournament-high in the FIBA World Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Zonio wins crown via sudden death

Zonio wins crown via sudden death

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Kenrowell Zonio hit a clutch birdie on the par-5 No. 15 to card a 71 worth 55 Molave points then foiled Cliff Nuneza in the...
Sports
fbtw
Former SMB import shines for Puerto Rico

Former SMB import shines for Puerto Rico

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Puerto Rico’s John Holland is making the most out of his return trip to the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with