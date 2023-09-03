Bernaldez player to watch in Mati

MANILA, Philippines — Chelsea Bernaldez and Randy Pausanos eye back-to-back victories in their respective sides of the premier age-group category in the PPS-PEPP National Juniors tennis circuit, which ushered in the second of its three-leg swing in Davao region in the City of Mati, Davao Oriental.

Bernaldez, from Tagum City, toppled top seed AJ Acabo in three sets to snare the girls’ 18-under crown while Pausanos swept Mark Lacia to secure the boys’ trophy in the Maragusan stop of the circuit in Davao de Oro two weeks ago.

Sanschena Francisco, meanwhile, gained the top seeding as she goes all-out to foil the second-ranked Bernaldez in the field that also features Daneen Sinsuat, Maria Jaden Orquia, Jemaillah Retardo, Faith Lazaro and Vann Gumapac, among others.

Pausanos, from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, also expects a stiff challenge from the likes of Gene Espinoza, Bench Neri and Duana Batad with Vancidrik Rosalinda, the 14-under winner in Maragusan, seeking to pull off a surprise against the seeded bets in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Neri and Rosalinda also headline the 16-under cast that includes Fritz Pelite, Clarence Sombrero, Adam Repaso, Rio Bestes, Reynald Deliva and Martin Cosal. Francisco and Bernaldez are tipped to dispute the crown in the distaff side of the age-group class that also drew Wendelyn Anino, Queenie Celiz, Roanne Garuda, Camille Clar, Lazaro and Gumapac.

While Rosalinda, from Maragusan, is tipped to keep the 14-under crown, Krisnel Batilo, Matt Docena and Pelite go all-out to unseat him and duel their respective title drive in the week-long tournament.