China's Anderson looking forward to 'intense' battle vs Gilas

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 31, 2023 | 11:46am
China's Anderson looking forward to 'intense' battle vs Gilas
Kyle Anderson (Chinese name Li Kaier) of China
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – An “intense environment” awaits China as they battle it out against home team Gilas Pilipinas on Saturday in the FIBA World Cup classification phase, China’s naturalized player Kyle Anderson said. 

Anderson, who has a Chinese name of Li Kaier, and China were relegated to the classification round following their defeat against Puerto Rico Wednesday night. 

China, the Philippines and all other Asian teams are trying to book the lone Asian berth to the Paris Olympics. 

“It’s going to be an intense environment, they’re a very good team and they got some good players over there,” Anderson told reporters. 

“They’ll have the crowd on their side so it’s going to be a tough, fun environment,” he added. 

Both China and the Philippines have 0-3 win-loss slates after the tournament’s group phase. 

Gilas will first take on South Sudan at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Among the Asian countries in the basketball meet, only Japan tallied a win after stunning Finland, 98-88. 

Anderson also said he is excited to again face college and NBA rival Jordan Clarkson. 

“[I have] been playing against him since college so it’s always fun to go against him,” continued Anderson, who played for the UCLA Bruins in college. 

“That’s one of my friends off the court so it’s always fun to compete,” he added. 

Clarkson, who suits up for the Utah Jazz, played college basketball for the University of Tulsa before transferring to the University of Missouri.

