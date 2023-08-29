^

Sports

Unbeaten Dominicans survive Angolans, give Gilas hope

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 29, 2023 | 6:17pm
Unbeaten Dominicans survive Angolans, give Gilas hope

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas technically still has a chance to make it to the second round after the Dominican Republic quelled a gallant comeback effort by Angola to win, 75-67, in the final day of the FIBA World Cup Group A action Tuesday afternoon at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Dominicans thus swept Group A play with a 3-0 win-loss slate, while Angola is at 1-2. 

If Gilas (0-2) defeats Italy (1-1) later tonight by at least 13 points, the Philippines goes through to the second round of the competition along with the Dominican Republic. 

With the game tied at 65-all following a Silvio de Sousa windmill dunk with 2:52 remaining, the Dominican Republic ended the game with a 10-2 run to finish the game. 

Down by one heading into the fourth quarter, 49-50, the Dominican Republic started the final canto with an 9-3 run to take a 58-53 lead after a putback by Andres Feliz with 7:24 remaining. 

A pair of layups by Victor Liz and Feliz, along with free throws by Karl-Anthony Towns, gave the Dominican Republic a much-needed separation with less than a minute remaining, 71-65.

Gerson Goncalves squandered an attempt to cut the lead to three after missing a wide-open wing 3- pointer with 41 seconds remaining. 

The Dominican Republic led by as much as 15 points, 28-13, in the second quarter after a layup by Feliz. This despite Towns failing to attempt a field goal in limited minutes due to andre trouble. 

Angola, however, cut the deficit to five, 35-30, in the same quarter after Gerson Goncalves split his free throws.

A Childe Dundao off-balance trey brought Angola back to the driver's seat, 46-45, with 2:46 remaining in the third quarter.

Feliz led the Dominicans with 17 points while Towns finished with just eight. 

De Sousa, meanwhile, top-scored for Angola with 19 points.

The top two teams of each group will qualify for the second round of the World Cup. 

The bottom two teams, meanwhile, will play in the classification round for the 17 through 32 places.

vuukle comment

ANGOLA

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Towns wins Pacquiao lottery

Towns wins Pacquiao lottery

18 hours ago
The spotlight is on the basketball court and its biggest stars but a slew of international players are lining up and hoping...
Sports
fbtw
EJ busy for Asiad

EJ busy for Asiad

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
Pole vault sensation EJ Obiena plans to keep busy by competing in at least three more meets before reporting for duty...
Sports
fbtw
FIBA World Cup Manila's Most Wanted: Manny Pacquiao

FIBA World Cup Manila's Most Wanted: Manny Pacquiao

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao, the 44-year-old Filipino ring icon, remains one of the highly sought personalities for foreign visitors, including...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena repeats personal-best 6 meters, cops silver in World Athletics Championship

Obiena repeats personal-best 6 meters, cops silver in World Athletics Championship

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
EJ Obiena brought home the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships’ pole vault event after soaring over the...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena nearing summit, bags silver in world joust

Obiena nearing summit, bags silver in world joust

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
One by one, Filipino pole-vault star EJ Obiena is breaking every record that he has set his sights on.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBA stars lead the way in FIBA World Cup scoring

NBA stars lead the way in FIBA World Cup scoring

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
As expected, players from the National Basketball Association are lording it over the stats board in the ongoing 2023 FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Dapitan 5150 triathletes go for piece of history

Dapitan 5150 triathletes go for piece of history

6 hours ago
Dapitan City is all prepped up for its first crack at hosting big-time endurance racing on September 10 with the race courses...
Sports
fbtw
Sarines, Bautista, 8 others march on to JPGT national finals

Sarines, Bautista, 8 others march on to JPGT national finals

6 hours ago
Mona Sarines and Javier Bautista hacked out a pair of narrow victories to share the 11-12 age division honors in the 18-hole...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Not satisfied&rsquo;: Historic FIBA World Cup win keeps South Sudan going

‘Not satisfied’: Historic FIBA World Cup win keeps South Sudan going

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Following its historic win in the FIBA World Cup, South Sudan is eyeing more victories in the basketball meet.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with