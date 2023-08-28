^

Sports

Fajardo shrugs off Delgado punch

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
August 28, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas behemoth June Mar Fajardo took the high road despite getting punched by the Dominican Republic’s Angel Delgado in Friday’s FIBA World Cup opener.

“Hindi ko nga alam eh. Tumatakbo lang ako tapos sinuntok niya ako,” said the Filipino gentle giant on the incident that has gone viral on social media and earned the ire of fans. “Nayanig lang ako. Laki din nun eh. Hindi naman maliit yun.”

Fajardo received a shot to the midsection from Delgado during a Gilas fastbreak play, an action that escaped game officials.

Other than pointing a finger at the Dominican big man, the six-time PBA MVP gave no other reaction, preventing escalation in the already intense, physical duel.

“Hindi worth it iyon, eh,” Fajardo said of the possibility of retaliation.

Instead of getting back, he stayed focused on the task at hand.

“Hindi naman nawala (focus). Kailangang focused lang sa game,” said Fajardo.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes slammed the non-call on the Fajardo punch.

