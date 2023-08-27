Dominicans repel Italians to stay unbeaten

The Dominican Republic's Karl-Anthony Towns tries to break through the Italian defense during the FIBA Basketball World Cup group A match between Italy and Dominican Republic at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on August 27, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – The Dominican Republic stayed unblemished in the FIBA World Cup's Group A after overcoming a gritty Italy squad, 87-82, Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After trailing by as much as 17 points in the final quarter, 60-77, Italy cut the lead to just three, 82-85, with 17 seconds remaining after Marco Spissu made two free throws.

A pair of free throws by Lester Quinones set the final score.

In the next possession, Italy's Giampaolo Ricci and Spissu missed their free throws.

Italy started the game waxing hot, scoring 12 unanswered points.

After falling behind by as many as 12 points, the Dominican Republic found its stride in the third quarter as they erected a 16 point lead, 74-58, in the fourth quarter following a Luis Montero trey.

After Italy cut the lead to 14, 60-74, a booming Rigoberto Mendoza trey pushed Dominican Republic to an insurmountable 77-60 lead with 5:34 remaining.

Andres Feliz and Karl-Anthony Towns provided the one-two punch for Dominican Republic, finishing with 24 points apiece.

Spissu led Italy with 17 points.

It was a very physical game, as bodies from both teams were hitting the floor.

There were trash talking that happened during the game.

Several technical fouls were also called in as early as the first half.

Italy's Nicolo Melli and Dominican Republic's Eloy Vargas were called for double technicals in the second quarter as they got into each other's faces.

The game got to a fever pitch in the second quarter, as Italy's head coach, the animated Gianmarco Pozzecco, left the court after their bench was called for a second technical foul.

Achille Polonara was called with an unsportsmanlike foul with 2:43 remaining in the game, after he pushed an already on air Towns to the floor.