^

Sports

'Educated, respectful' record crowd leaves Dominican Republic coach in awe

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 26, 2023 | 12:06am
'Educated, respectful' record crowd leaves Dominican Republic coach in awe
Dominican Republic head coach Nestor Garcia
FIBA

BOCAUE, Bulacan — “It was a basketball party.”

That was how Dominican Republic head coach Nestor Garcia described his team’s opening game in the 2023 FIBA World Cup against the home team Gilas Pilipinas on Friday.

A record crowd of 38,115 fans flocked to the Philippine Arena here to witness the Philippines put up a valiant stand against the Dominicans, 87-81.

Despite being on the opposite end of the court, Garcia said that his team felt that they were respected by the fans.

“Unbelievable, it was amazing. You know — how was this stadium today.” he said after the game. 

“Your fans are educated people. I’d say congratulations for the crowd because their behavior was unbelievable, with their respect of the game, the referees, our team,” he added.

Though there were jeers thrown each time the Dominicans held the ball, Garcia felt that there were no efforts to insult or disrespect his players, even with the competitive nature of the game.

“I think it was a basketball party, you know? Because all of the fans support their team and respect my team. I’m very grateful,” he said.

Garcia’s star in Karl-Anthony Towns echoed the same sentiments.

“Oh, it’s amazing. You know, I’ve never been here. I’ve told everyone I was dying to come out here, I didn’t know it would be through basketball. So, [I’m] super excited to be here. Like I said, the fans have been nothing but amazing to us.” he said.

Garcia and Towns will hope to receive more love from the Filipino crowd when they face Italy at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, August 27.

vuukle comment

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GILAS

PHILIPPINE ARENA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines out to cement status as basketball mecca as FIBA World Cup unwraps

Philippines out to cement status as basketball mecca as FIBA World Cup unwraps

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Basketball and the Philippines — like two intertwined words — are, will, and have always conspired to become basketball's...
Sports
fbtw
Italy repels Angola to open FIBA World Cup Group A action

Italy repels Angola to open FIBA World Cup Group A action

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Italy kicked off its FIBA World Cup quest in Group A with a victory as they kept a scrappy Angola team at bay, 81-67, at the...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena soars to pole vault final in World Athletics Championships

Obiena soars to pole vault final in World Athletics Championships

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena advanced to the World Athletics Championships final after he cleared 5.75 meters in the...
Sports
fbtw
A gift to Filipinos, treat to the world

A gift to Filipinos, treat to the world

1 day ago
In a country where basketball is revered, known to be the world’s home of makeshift courts, three Filipino gentlemen...
Sports
fbtw
Team USA FIBA World Cup title romp not guaranteed, says Baldwin

Team USA FIBA World Cup title romp not guaranteed, says Baldwin

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Nothing will come easy, even for the heavily favored Team USA, in the FIBA World Cup. 
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Fan Zone launched at MOA

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Filipino basketball fans will get a chance to immerse more on the ultimate FIBA World Cup experience as FIBA and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas joined forces in putting up the Fan Zone at the Music Hall of the...
Sports
fbtw

Thrills of a lifetime

By Bill Velasco | 1 hour ago
The games of the FIBA World Cup are on, and the thrills are just beginning.
Sports
fbtw
'More rebounds, fewer turnovers': Gilas, Chot quickly shift focus to Angola

'More rebounds, fewer turnovers': Gilas, Chot quickly shift focus to Angola

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes is eyeing to secure more rebounds and trim their turnovers in their next FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas 'ultra-competitor' AJ Edu earns Karl-Anthony Towns' respect

Gilas 'ultra-competitor' AJ Edu earns Karl-Anthony Towns' respect

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns praised Gilas Pilipinas youngster AJ Edu after the latter gave him a hard time in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with