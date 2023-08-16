^

Ex-Gilas coach Toroman joins Benilde as consultant

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 16, 2023 | 1:15pm
(UPDATED 2:09 p.m.) MANILA, Philippines – A familiar face will be seen in the bench of the College of Saint Benilde (CSB) Blazers for the upcoming NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Former Gilas Pilipinas head coach Rajko Toroman has joined the team as a consultant and will try to help the Blazers win their first NCAA championship in 22 years.

CSB head coach Charles Tiu confirmed the news to Philstar.com in a Messenger exchange.

“Yes, he is coming,” Tiu told Philstar.com.

Toroman will be joining Paolo Layug, Carlo Tan, Gabby Severino, Marvin Bienvenida and JC Cullar on Tiu's staff.

Tiu said that Toroman will help the team a lot, "in terms of execution and discipline." 

"He will improve our team for sure," Tiu said in the message. 

"It is my honor to be working with [Toroman] again. He gave me my first shot at coaching with no experience at all, and he loves the Philippines so we are excited to have him back," Tiu added.

In a statement, Blazers team manager Jacob Lao welcomed Toroman to CSB.

“His wealth of experience and strategic insights will undoubtedly elevate our team's performance. With Coach Rajko's guidance, we are confident in reaching new heights in the world of college basketball," Lao said.

Tiu, in the same statement, said that he is “absolutely thrilled” with Toroman joining his staff.

"I'm absolutely thrilled; it's coming full circle for me. I've always wanted to work with him again because he's like a father figure to me," he added. 

Toroman earlier coached the Petron Blaze Boosters and Barako Bull in the PBA.

Toroman coached Gilas from 2009 to 2011.

CSB

NCAA BASKETBALL
