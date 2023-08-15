Scottie, Kai aboard for Gilas

Gilas took a rest from practice last Saturday but was back at the PhilSports Arena for another 7:30 p.m. session the next day. This time, the cast was complete. Scottie Thompson attended and went to work, displaying no signs of the right hand fracture that kept him out of five tune-ups in Europe and the China trip. “Nothing short of a miracle,” noted Gilas team manager Butch Antonio.

Thompson amazed his teammates and coaching staff by showing up ready to go like he was never off the ship. “Don’t know what he did but Scottie went through all the drills and looked good,” said Antonio. Kai Sotto, who started 5x5 practice last Friday, was also in fine form. But he’s still getting back into 100 percent shape after finishing his back rehab sessions at Makati Medical Center. Sotto should be locked and loaded when Gilas plays Ivory Coast in the first of three friendlies on Friday, leading to the FIBA World Cup. The two other friendlies will be with Montenegro on Sunday and Mexico on Monday.

Antonio said Gilas team physician Dr. Randy Molo is coordinating with Sotto’s medical team to secure health clearance. “We just want to be sure Kai’s OK so as not to put him at risk,” said Antonio. “This has nothing to do with money. SBP’s concerned about Kai as with our other players.” Meanwhile, Sotto is attending every practice, going as hard as possible to get ready for Gilas’ first FIBA World Cup game against the Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena on Aug. 25.

Only 16 players are left in the Gilas pool and 12 will be named to play in the FIBA World Cup. Coach Chot Reyes initially announced a 21-man training pool. Now excluded from the original cast are Justin Brownlee, Ange Kouame, Carl Tamayo, Poy Erram and Jordan Heading. Brownlee and Kouame are naturalized players and since only one is allowed by FIBA, Jordan Clarkson was picked. Clarkson attended his first Gilas practice last Wednesday. Familiarity won’t be a problem with Clarkson as in two FIBA Asia World Cup qualifying games last year, his Gilas teammates included Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, Thompson, Sotto, Jamie Malonzo, Kiefer Ravena, Dwight Ramos and Japeth Aguilar who are all in the 16-man pool. June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Rhenz Abando, AJ Edu and RR Pogoy are the only pool players whom Clarkson hasn’t teamed with. The final 12 will be announced the day before the start of FIBA World Cup hostilities during the technical meeting among team managers.