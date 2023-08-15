^

Scottie, Kai aboard for Gilas

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
August 15, 2023 | 12:00am

Gilas took a rest from practice last Saturday but was back at the PhilSports Arena for another 7:30 p.m. session the next dayThis time, the cast was completeScottie Thompson attended and went to work, displaying no signs of the right hand fracture that kept him out of five tune-ups in Europe and the China trip. “Nothing short of a miracle,” noted Gilas team manager Butch Antonio.

Thompson amazed his teammates and coaching staff by showing up ready to go like he was never off the ship. “Dont know what he did but Scottie went through all the drills and looked good,” said AntonioKai Sotto, who started 5x5 practice last Friday, was also in fine formBut hes still getting back into 100 percent shape after finishing his back rehab sessions at Makati Medical CenterSotto should be locked and loaded when Gilas plays Ivory Coast in the first of three friendlies on Friday, leading to the FIBA World CupThe two other friendlies will be with Montenegro on Sunday and Mexico on Monday.

Antonio said Gilas team physician Dr. Randy Molo is coordinating with Sottos medical team to secure health clearance. “We just want to be sure Kais OK so as not to put him at risk,” said Antonio. “This has nothing to do with moneySBPs concerned about Kai as with our other players.” Meanwhile, Sotto is attending every practice, going as hard as possible to get ready for Gilasfirst FIBA World Cup game against the Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena on Aug. 25.

Only 16 players are left in the Gilas pool and 12 will be named to play in the FIBA World CupCoach Chot Reyes initially announced a 21-man training poolNow excluded from the original cast are Justin Brownlee, Ange Kouame, Carl Tamayo, Poy Erram and Jordan HeadingBrownlee and Kouame are naturalized players and since only one is allowed by FIBA, Jordan Clarkson was pickedClarkson attended his first Gilas practice last WednesdayFamiliarity wont be a problem with Clarkson as in two FIBA Asia World Cup qualifying games last year, his Gilas teammates included Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, Thompson, Sotto, Jamie Malonzo, Kiefer Ravena, Dwight Ramos and Japeth Aguilar who are all in the 16-man poolJune Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Rhenz Abando, AJ Edu and RR Pogoy are the only pool players whom Clarkson hasnt teamed withThe final 12 will be announced the day before the start of FIBA World Cup hostilities during the technical meeting among team managers.

