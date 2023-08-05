^

Junior PGT-Pradera Verde golf tiff postponed

Philstar.com
August 5, 2023 | 2:06pm
Junior PGT-Pradera Verde golf tiff postponed

MANILA, Philippines -- The Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. on Saturday reset the scheduled Sunday, August 6, staging of the ICTSI 2023 Junior PGT Series leg at Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club in Lubao, Pampanga, citing the continued NLEX snarl-up caused by massive flooding at the Tulaoc area in San Simon, Pampanga.

“We have been closely monitoring the traffic situation at NLEX and it has become apparent that the congestion is likely to continue. In this regard, we regret to inform you that the tournament committee has decided to postpone the Junior PGT event (at Pradera Verde) to a later date,” said the organizing PGTI in a statement.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this might have caused you (participants). We will be in touch for further updates regarding the event,” it added.

Forty-eight players are set to vie for top honors and ranking points in the boys’ 13-14 and 15-18 age categories and girls’ 15-18 play in Round 3 of the JPGT Series under the 18-hole stroke-play tournament put up by ICTSI and held at various championship courses.

The series also features the drive, chip and putt skills challenge.

The NLEX management said flooding in the Pampanga area could persist until early next week although it has fortified its sandbagging in affected areas and started siphoning flood waters through pumps.

The recent rains and floods in Northern Luzon and some areas of Metro Manila were spawned by super typhoon Egay and the southwest monsoon.

