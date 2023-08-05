Genshin Impact to include new area in upcoming 4.0 update

MANILA, Philippines — One month before Genshin Impact's will celebrate its third anniversary, game developer HoYoverse previewed the game's fifth nation, Fontaine, during a special program about the game's latest developments.

Known as the Nation of Justice, Fontaine is presided over by the Hydro Archon Focalirs, who is also known as the God of Justice. The nation is famous for blurring the lines between the trial of the courtroom and the drama and theatrics of the theatre, treating both as a grandiose performance wherein the twist of either the trial or the story keeps the audience captivated.

Similar to how other nations are inspired by different cultures and time periods, Fontaine's cultural and technological advancement are perceived to be inspired by Europe's move into the industrial age with different steampunk elements and mechanical enemies (or as known is Fontaine, clockwork technology) that Travellers will encounter throughout their exploration.

With Fontaine also being surrounded by their principal element, Hydro, Genshin Impact is introducing a unique gameplay, underwater exploration. Travellers may dive into the depths of the different water bodies surrounding Fontaine. Underwater exploration will not require Travellers to resurface for oxygen but will need Aquatic Stamina whenever they wish to explore faster. But Travellers should be ready as with underwater exploration also comes underwater combat against unique aquatic creatures.

As with every nation, Fontaine's debut will also introduce three new playable characters from the area: siblings Lyney, Lynette and Freminet. Magician Lyney is a five-star Pyro archer while his sister and assistant is a four-star Anemo sword wielder and their youngest sibling, underwater diver Freminet is four-star Cryo Claymore user.All three will appear in the character banners of the upcoming update while Lynette will also be available for free for Travellers who have reached Adventure Rank 25 or higher.

The upcoming update will also include game optimizations that were brought upon by players through game discussions. A multi-layered map will be made available to players to see exactly where in the map (above ground or underground) their object might be, party set-up has also seen a modification with animated backgrounds and character actions, while players who love the world's card game Genios Invocation TCG, will now have a chance to watch their friends' matches in Observer mode.