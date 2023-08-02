Adamson sweeps USJ-R to barge into SSL semis

The Adamson Lady Falcons barged into the semis after sweeping USJ-R in the quarterfinals of the Shakey's Super League.

MANILA, Philippines -- All three UAAP teams in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) have booked a ticket to the semifinals, as the Adamson University Lady Falcons swept the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), 25-9, 25-11, 25-23 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City Wednesday afternoon.

Down 22-19 in the third set, Adamson scored five straight points to go to match point, 24-22.

USJ-R then, scored in the next possession to keep themselves alive, but a service error punctuated the game for the Lady Falcons.

Adamson had a balanced scoring game, led by Lucille Almonte who had 12 points.

Red Bascon and Rochelle Lalongisip had eight points apiece, while Ayesha Juegos had six markers.Four other Lady Falcons scored five points.

For the Lady Jaguars, Christle Tamayo had nine points, while Louneth Abangan had eight.

Adamson will be facing the winner of the match between College of Saint Benilde and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta at 4 p.m.

UAAP’s La Salle and UST will be taking on each other in another bracket of the league on Friday.

The semifinal round of the league will be in a knockout format, while the finals and bronze medal games will be best-of-threes.