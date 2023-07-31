PBA On Tour deemed a success

MANILA, Philippines – Save for the injury of Barangay Ginebra wing Jeremiah Gray in the 11th hour, the PBA On Tour proved as a resounding success for Asia’s first pro league before giving the keys to Gilas Pilipinas in the country’s full-swing preparations for the FIBA Basketball World Cup hosting.

As it lent the majority of its stars to Gilas that’s in the thick of its build-up, the PBA did not waste time providing opportunities for up-and-coming players, prospects and seldom-used players in the On Tour that culminated over the weekend.

It served as a summer tournament and preseason tilt in one for the 12 PBA franchises prior to the 48th Season in October with Magnolia earning the top honors following a sweep, 11-0.

Rain or Shine (8-3), which will represent the Philippines in the Jones Cup, finished second as Blackwater (7-4) and Meralco (7-4) completed the Top 4.

Converge (6-5), Ginebra (6-5), NLEX (5-6), Northport (5-6), Terrafirma (4-7), Phoenix (3-8), San Miguel (3-8) and Talk ‘N Text (1-10) finished in order for the On Tour that ran for two months since May.

“Naipakita natin dito sa On Tour ‘yung mga players na hindi masyadong nagagamit at rookies na gusto pumasok sa PBA. Naipakita nila ‘yung kagalingan nila at nag-shine sila,” said Marcial.

Though the majority of the games were held at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig, the PBA On Tour held games around Metro Manila, including at the University of Santo Tomas.

The PBA also had trips to Antipolo, Bulacan, Batangas, Quezon and Dumaguete as preparations for the return of staple out-of-town games next season in the aftermath of the COVID-19 health emergency and its restrictions.

“Naipakita natin ‘yung out of towns. Sinubukan natin at para sa next season, makapag-out of town na tayo ng regular,” added Marcial.

Moreover, the PBA introduced new rules highlighted by the first-ever coach’s challenge with NLEX mentor Frankie Lim utilizing it first in the opener in Caloocan last May.

Under the experimental rules in the On Tour, coaches will have two challenges, one per half, during the games.

“’Yung ating rules, sinubukan din natin. Pag-aaralan natin at magkakaroon ng competition committee at baka isama lahat ng coaches para malaman kung ano komento nila at paano ipo-polish ‘yung rules natin,” added Marcial.

NOTE:

Gray suffered a dislocated knee according to Ginebra coach Tim Cone. The doctors have already aligned back Gray’s knee but the ligaments around it are still under evaluation and if surgery would be needed.

Gray, who already had an ACL injury in 2021 during his PBA 3x3 stint, was all alone in transition when he went down with the gruesome injury late in the third quarter of Ginebra’s 91-85 win over NLEX, where he finished with eight points, seven rebounds and five assists.