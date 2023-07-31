^

Sports

PBA On Tour deemed a success

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 31, 2023 | 6:28pm
PBA On Tour deemed a success
James Laput puts up a shot for Magnolia Hotshots.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Save for the injury of Barangay Ginebra wing Jeremiah Gray in the 11th hour, the PBA On Tour proved as a resounding success for Asia’s first pro league before giving the keys to Gilas Pilipinas in the country’s full-swing preparations for the FIBA Basketball World Cup hosting.

As it lent the majority of its stars to Gilas that’s in the thick of its build-up, the PBA did not waste time providing opportunities for up-and-coming players, prospects and seldom-used players in the On Tour that culminated over the weekend.

It served as a summer tournament and preseason tilt in one for the 12 PBA franchises prior to the 48th Season in October with Magnolia earning the top honors following a sweep, 11-0.

Rain or Shine (8-3), which will represent the Philippines in the Jones Cup, finished second as Blackwater (7-4) and Meralco (7-4) completed the Top 4.

Converge (6-5), Ginebra (6-5), NLEX (5-6), Northport (5-6), Terrafirma (4-7), Phoenix (3-8), San Miguel (3-8) and Talk ‘N Text (1-10) finished in order for the On Tour that ran for two months since May.

“Naipakita natin dito sa On Tour ‘yung mga players na hindi masyadong nagagamit at rookies na gusto pumasok sa PBA. Naipakita nila ‘yung kagalingan nila at nag-shine sila,” said Marcial.

Though the majority of the games were held at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig, the PBA On Tour held games around Metro Manila, including at the University of Santo Tomas.

The PBA also had trips to Antipolo, Bulacan, Batangas, Quezon and Dumaguete as preparations for the return of staple out-of-town games next season in the aftermath of the COVID-19 health emergency and its restrictions.

“Naipakita natin ‘yung out of towns. Sinubukan natin at para sa next season, makapag-out of town na tayo ng regular,” added Marcial.

Moreover, the PBA introduced new rules highlighted by the first-ever coach’s challenge with NLEX mentor Frankie Lim utilizing it first in the opener in Caloocan last May.

Under the experimental rules in the On Tour, coaches will have two challenges, one per half, during the games.

“’Yung ating rules, sinubukan din natin. Pag-aaralan natin at magkakaroon ng competition committee at baka isama lahat ng coaches para malaman kung ano komento nila at paano ipo-polish ‘yung rules natin,” added Marcial.

NOTE:  

Gray suffered a dislocated knee according to Ginebra coach Tim Cone. The doctors have already aligned back Gray’s knee but the ligaments around it are still under evaluation and if surgery would be needed.

Gray, who already had an ACL injury in 2021 during his PBA 3x3 stint, was all alone in transition when he went down with the gruesome injury late in the third quarter of Ginebra’s 91-85 win over NLEX, where he finished with eight points, seven rebounds and five assists.

vuukle comment

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Crawford dominates, stops Spence to become undisputed welterweight king

Crawford dominates, stops Spence to become undisputed welterweight king

1 day ago
Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight...
Sports
fbtw
Justin Gaethje knocks out Dustin Poirier to seize UFC&rsquo;s 'BMF' title

Justin Gaethje knocks out Dustin Poirier to seize UFC’s 'BMF' title

By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
Jorge Masvidal passed on the unofficial and symbolic “BMF” belt to Justin Gaethje after his head kick knocked...
Sports
fbtw
Saso nets P15.5M for joint-3rd as Boutier nails major breakthrough

Saso nets P15.5M for joint-3rd as Boutier nails major breakthrough

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
There were no final round fireworks from Yuka Saso, only a blast of a windup for Celine Boutier.
Sports
fbtw
Donaire yields to young Mexican

Donaire yields to young Mexican

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Nonito Donaire Jr. came up short in his bid to become the oldest bantamweight champion in boxing history after losing (unanimous...
Sports
fbtw
Red Bull boss hails 'mind blowing' season as Verstappen cruises again

Red Bull boss hails 'mind blowing' season as Verstappen cruises again

9 hours ago
Red Bull boss Christian Horner described his team's form this season as "mind blowing" after Max Verstappen's latest display...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bolden relishes Filipinas&rsquo; historic World Cup stint, cherishes lessons learned&nbsp;

Bolden relishes Filipinas’ historic World Cup stint, cherishes lessons learned 

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Sarina Bolden did not hold back her praise for the Philippine women’s national football team after their bid in the...
Sports
fbtw
Great journey comes to end: Filipinas succumb vs UBER-tough Norway

Great journey comes to end: Filipinas succumb vs UBER-tough Norway

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
For now, let history remember the Filipinas as the gritty underdogs who punched a sought-after goal and an even harder-to-get...
Sports
fbtw
Bagunas, Espejo lead Team Philippine in Asiad return

Bagunas, Espejo lead Team Philippine in Asiad return

18 hours ago
he core of the national men’s team competing in the ongoing Southeast Asian Volleyball League will banner the country’s...
Sports
fbtw
HD Spikers salvage podium finish

HD Spikers salvage podium finish

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Cignal outlasted F2 Logistics, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, yesterday to claim second runner-up honors in the Premier Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Mercado, Bona reign in PPS Olivarez

Mercado, Bona reign in PPS Olivarez

18 hours ago
Chloe Mercado hit back at two of the national junior tennis circuit’s top guns and pulled off a sweep of the girls’...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with