Indonesia keeps Philippines winless in SEA V-League

The Filipino spikers dropped two straight games in the Philippine leg of the SEA V-League.

MANILA, Philippines -- Indonesia added to the misery of the Philippines in the SEA V-League, defeating the home squad in three sets, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20, in their clash at the City of Santa Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Santa Rosa, Laguna Saturday.

With Indonesia at match point, Dimas Saputra hit a cross-court kill off a single coverage to ice the game.

The Filipino spikers failed to capitalize on their home court advantage as they simply could not contain Indonesia.

The home team is still yet to win a match in the Philippine leg of the regional meet.

In the first match of the night, Vietnam defeated Thailand in five sets, 25-20, 25-19, 28-30, 21-25, 15-9.

Indonesia is in first place in the Philippine leg of the tournament with a 2-0 win-loss slate.

Thailand and Vietnam are tied with a 1-1 win-loss record, while the Philippines is last with a 0-2 card.

The Philippines will battle Vietnam 6 p.m. Sunday at the same venue.

Thailand and Indonesia will collide earlier at 3 p.m.