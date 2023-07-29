^

Sports

Indonesia keeps Philippines winless in SEA V-League

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 29, 2023 | 10:00pm
Indonesia keeps Philippines winless in SEA V-League
The Filipino spikers dropped two straight games in the Philippine leg of the SEA V-League.
Facebook / SEA V-League

MANILA, Philippines -- Indonesia added to the misery of the Philippines in the SEA V-League, defeating the home squad in three sets, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20, in their clash at the City of Santa Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Santa Rosa, Laguna Saturday.

With Indonesia at match point, Dimas Saputra hit a cross-court kill off a single coverage to ice the game.

The Filipino spikers failed to capitalize on their home court advantage as they simply could not contain Indonesia.

The home team is still yet to win a match in the Philippine leg of the regional meet.

In the first match of the night, Vietnam defeated Thailand in five sets, 25-20, 25-19, 28-30, 21-25, 15-9.

Indonesia is in first place in the Philippine leg of the tournament with a 2-0 win-loss slate.

Thailand and Vietnam are tied with a 1-1 win-loss record, while the Philippines is last with a 0-2 card.

The Philippines will battle Vietnam 6 p.m. Sunday at the same venue.

Thailand and Indonesia will collide earlier at 3 p.m.

vuukle comment

ASIAN VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 days ago
Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin is taking a "next man up" approach following news that the Blue Eagles'...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;No one thought we&rsquo;d be alive&rsquo;: Stajcic beams with pride as Filipinas fight for Last 16 spot

‘No one thought we’d be alive’: Stajcic beams with pride as Filipinas fight for Last 16 spot

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The job is far from done for the Philippine women’s national football team as they look to continue to shock the world...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals rap Eagles, H&rsquo;shots in warm-up tiffs

Nationals rap Eagles, H’shots in warm-up tiffs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas, still without Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto on board, is leaving no stone unturned as the countdown to the...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas presses on with tuneups, routs Hotshots

Gilas presses on with tuneups, routs Hotshots

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas, still without Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto on board, is leaving no stone unturned as the countdown to the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Spikers make quick work of Lady Altas in SSL opener

Lady Spikers make quick work of Lady Altas in SSL opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Reigning UAAP women’s volleyball champion DLSU Lady Spikers annihilated the University of Perpetual Help System Lady...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas wary of Asian rivals with Olympic berth also up for grabs at FIBA World Cup

Gilas wary of Asian rivals with Olympic berth also up for grabs at FIBA World Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
With an outright ticket to the Paris Olympics at stake, Gilas Pilipinas is also on the lookout for expected Asian rivals outside...
Sports
fbtw
Pinoy expats in New Zealand urged to rally for Filipinas

Pinoy expats in New Zealand urged to rally for Filipinas

8 hours ago
Rep. Mikee Romero (1Pacman Partylist) on Saturday, July 29, called on all Filipinos, especially those in New Zealand, to showcase...
Sports
fbtw
Spence, Crawford make weight for massive welterweight title unification

Spence, Crawford make weight for massive welterweight title unification

8 hours ago
Unbeaten Americans Errol Spence and Terence Crawford made weight Friday (Saturday, Manila time) for their long-awaited and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with