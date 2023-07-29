Adamson, USJ-R win SSL openers

Adamson won its first game against the Jose Maria College Foundation

MANILA, Philippines -- The Adamson Lady Falcons kicked off its Shakey’s Super League (SSL) campaign with a win over the Jose Maria College Foundation Royals, pulling off a 25-17, 25-11, 25-17 sweep Saturday afternoon at the FilOil Flying V Arena in San Juan City.

Adamson was only four points away from winning the third set, 21-8, when the Royals went on a tear and cut the lead to seven, 24-17.

The game ended with a point by Jen Villegas.

Rookie Red Bascon led the way for the Lady Falcons with 11 points followed by nine points apiece for Sharya Nicole Ancheta and Rochelle Lalongisip.

Dianne Brion led the Royals with eight points.

Adamson head coach JP Yude, who debuted in seniors’ play, said he wants his wards to show more aggressiveness in the coming matches.

“They have skills. But they need to be aggressive in what they are doing. This is when their talent will really be showcased,” Yude told reporters in Filipino.

Meanwhile, reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. champions University of San Jose - Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars also opened its campaign on a positive note after sweeping the De La Salle University -Dasmarinas (DLSU-D) Lady Patriots 25-20, 25-18, 25-18.

The game was close in the third set, with DLSU-D trailing by just two, 15-17.

However, the Lady Patriots’ errors piled up, with the game ending with an error.

Louneth Abangan led the way for the Lady Jaguars with 16 points.

Christle Tamayo followed suit with 10 points, all coming from spikes.

The Lady Patriots had a hard time scoring against the Jaguars, with Shaira Pamero leading the losing team in scoring with just five points.

DLSU-D committed 31 errors against 24 for USJ-R.

“I told my players to just stay focused, just play our game,” USJ-R head coach Roldan Potot said.