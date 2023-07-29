^

Sports

Adamson, USJ-R win SSL openers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 29, 2023 | 6:39pm
Adamson, USJ-R win SSL openers
Adamson won its first game against the Jose Maria College Foundation
Shakey's Super League

MANILA, Philippines -- The Adamson Lady Falcons kicked off its Shakey’s Super League (SSL) campaign with a win over the Jose Maria College Foundation Royals, pulling off a 25-17, 25-11, 25-17 sweep Saturday afternoon at the FilOil Flying V Arena in San Juan City.

Adamson was only four points away from winning the third set, 21-8, when the Royals went on a tear and cut the lead to seven, 24-17.

The game ended with a point by Jen Villegas.

Rookie Red Bascon led the way for the Lady Falcons with 11 points followed by nine points apiece for Sharya Nicole Ancheta and Rochelle Lalongisip.

Dianne Brion led the Royals with eight points.

Adamson head coach JP Yude, who debuted in seniors’ play, said he wants his wards to show more aggressiveness in the coming matches.

“They have skills. But they need to be aggressive in what they are doing. This is when their talent will really be showcased,” Yude told reporters in Filipino.

Meanwhile, reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. champions University of San Jose - Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars also opened its campaign on a positive note after sweeping the De La Salle University -Dasmarinas (DLSU-D) Lady Patriots 25-20, 25-18, 25-18.

The game was close in the third set, with DLSU-D trailing by just two, 15-17.

However, the Lady Patriots’ errors piled up, with the game ending with an error.

Louneth Abangan led the way for the Lady Jaguars with 16 points.

Christle Tamayo followed suit with 10 points, all coming from spikes.

The Lady Patriots had a hard time scoring against the Jaguars, with Shaira Pamero leading the losing team in scoring with just five points.

DLSU-D committed 31 errors against 24 for USJ-R.

“I told my players to just stay focused, just play our game,” USJ-R head coach Roldan Potot said.

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 days ago
Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin is taking a "next man up" approach following news that the Blue Eagles'...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas presses on with tuneups, routs Hotshots

Gilas presses on with tuneups, routs Hotshots

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas, still without Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto on board, is leaving no stone unturned as the countdown to the...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals rap Eagles, H&rsquo;shots in warm-up tiffs

Nationals rap Eagles, H’shots in warm-up tiffs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas, still without Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto on board, is leaving no stone unturned as the countdown to the...
Sports
fbtw
Stajcic wary of wounded foe

Stajcic wary of wounded foe

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
The Filipinas are bracing for a “wounded” Norway team ready to unleash all its might, firepower and frustrations...
Sports
fbtw
Beard relishes moment with Philippine Xl

Beard relishes moment with Philippine Xl

20 hours ago
Fil-Aussie defender Angie Beard, one of the newest faces in the Philippine team, is relishing every moment of her maiden...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Spikers make quick work of Lady Altas in SSL opener

Lady Spikers make quick work of Lady Altas in SSL opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Reigning UAAP women’s volleyball champion DLSU Lady Spikers annihilated the University of Perpetual Help System Lady...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas wary of Asian rivals with Olympic berth also up for grabs at FIBA World Cup

Gilas wary of Asian rivals with Olympic berth also up for grabs at FIBA World Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
With an outright ticket to the Paris Olympics at stake, Gilas Pilipinas is also on the lookout for expected Asian rivals outside...
Sports
fbtw
Pinoy expats in New Zealand urged to rally for Filipinas

Pinoy expats in New Zealand urged to rally for Filipinas

5 hours ago
Rep. Mikee Romero (1Pacman Partylist) on Saturday, July 29, called on all Filipinos, especially those in New Zealand, to showcase...
Sports
fbtw
Spence, Crawford make weight for massive welterweight title unification

Spence, Crawford make weight for massive welterweight title unification

5 hours ago
Unbeaten Americans Errol Spence and Terence Crawford made weight Friday (Saturday, Manila time) for their long-awaited and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with