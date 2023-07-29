^

Sports

Lady Spikers make quick work of Lady Altas in SSL opener

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 29, 2023 | 3:13pm
Lady Spikers make quick work of Lady Altas in SSL opener
DLSU's Thea Gagate
SSL

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning UAAP women’s volleyball champion DLSU Lady Spikers annihilated the University of Perpetual Help System Lady Altas in straight sets, 25-11, 25-17, 25-12, for a rousing start to their Shakey’s Super League (SSL) campaign at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Saturday.

With La Salle on match point, 24-12, Katrina del Castillo turned back an attack to give the Lady Spikers first win in the tourney.

The Lady Spikers had a balanced attack, with Thea Gagate and Amie Provido contributing 12 points apiece to lead the way for La Salle.

Alleiah Malaluan and Shevana Laput chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Lady Altas had a hard time scoring against the tall La Salle defense, with no Perpetual player finishing in double digits.

Mary Rhose Dapol led the way for Perpetual with eight points.

“We stuck to our game plan. We executed, but to tell you the truth, we still had a lot of lapses,” La Salle deputy mentor Noel Orcullo told reporters.

“Hopefully, we can continue [with our play] because here in the SSL, everyone is ready so we have to respect our opponents,” he added.

In the opening match, the Enderun Lady Titans defeated the Notre Dame of Dadiangas University in three sets, 27-25, 25-22, 25-14.

Althea Botor led the Titans with 17 points followed by Erika Deloria with 16.

Andrea Sendico finished 10 points for the King Fishers.

