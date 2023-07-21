Kai Sotto shows up at Gilas practice

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto did not suit up yet but his first attendance mattered big time as Gilas Pilipinas zeroes in on getting its full-force squad for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Following his NBA Summer League stint in the United States, the 7-foot-3 Pinoy sensation showed up for the Nationals’ tune-up match on Thursday against UAAP champion Ateneo at the Moro Lorenzo Gym.

It's the much-awaited appearance of Sotto, albeit in street clothes for now, for Gilas in the thick of its World Cup build-up since last month, signaling his commitment and availability to answer the country’s call.

But first things first for Sotto as he needs to fully recover from the back injury he sustained during the Magic’s Summer League campaign in Las Vegas, Nevada last week.

While Sotto’s recovery remains uncertain for now, his presence served as a shot in the arm for Gilas that is racing against time to prepare for a pocket tournament in China in early August.

With Sotto on board, only Jordan Clarkson has yet to arrive and join the Gilas’ camp a little over a month before a much-anticipated stint in the World Cup on Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in front of Filipino fans.

Gilas, hopefully with Sotto by then, will play Iran, Senegal and Lebanon in Guangdong as part of its final build-up for the World Cup to be co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

The Philippines has also requested to play Puerto Rico in China, where the latter will hold its own camp for the 32-team world championship.

Upon return here in the Philippines, Gilas is also in line for more tune-up games against the teams arriving early, including Mexico on August 21.

Gilas previously had a productive camp in Europe, particularly in Estonia and Lithuania to prepare for Group A wars against Italy, Angola and Dominican Republic at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City and the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.