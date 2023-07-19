^

Bay Area Dragons announce PBA return

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 19, 2023 | 3:55pm
Kobe Lam Lam rifled in 30 points spiked by eight triples.
MANILA, Philippines – The Bay Area Dragons announced that they will be returning to the Philippines for the PBA Commissioner's Cup this year.

In a statement, the team said it will join the Commissioner's cup for the second time later this year following a runner-up finish in the 2022-2023 edition of the import-flavored conference.

The announcement came as the team bared that the Southorn Stadium in Hong Kong's Wan Chai district will stage the Dragons' home games during the tourney.

The squad will also have some games in Manila.

Bay Area went to within a game of the Commissioner's Cup championship, pushing Barangay Ginebra to seven games, back in January this year.

In Game 7, however, Ginebra brought down the hammer and defeated the Dragons, 114-99.

In the same statement, PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial was quoted as saying he is looking forward to the Dragons rejoining the PBA.

“The PBA is very excited about adding in a Hong Kong element to our upcoming Commissioner’s Cup, and we look forward to the Bay Area Dragons team re-joining the PBA," Marcial said.

Bay Area added that the Southern Stadium will also be used in three East Asia Super League (EASL) group stage games.

“This is a revenge group for us,” Hong Kong captain Duncan Reid said in the statement.

The EASL games will be against Ginebra, Japan B.League 2022-23 champions Ryukyu Golden Kings and Korean Basketball League 2022-23 and EASL Champions Week runners-up Seoul SK Kings.

“Me and the guys have been talking about it. We’re really excited to be competing against these teams. We know them, and we have some scores to settle. So, I’ll just say that. We’re coming for blood this year," Reid added.












