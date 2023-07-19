Inter-commercial championships next for PCAP

MANILA, Philippines – Following its pocket tournament — the 1st Inter-school Championships in which the College of Saint Benilde emerged triumphant — the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines is set to conduct its second mini-competition.

The 1st PCAP Inter-Commercial Championships will be an over-the-board competition held at the Estancia Mall in Pasig City on August 19, 20 and 26.

“We are trying to help grow the love of chess and we do not want this to be exclusive to professionals,” said PCAP Commissioner Atty Paul Elauria. “We know that many players chose not to continue their chess careers because they chose another path.”

PCAP held its first over-the-board competition when it opened the third conference of its second season; also at the Estancia Mall as the league has received tremendous support from the city government of Pasig.

“Even if they choose another path we think that they can continue to play and grow the love of the game. Besides, the skills of chess keep one sharp for everything in life that they do,” added the PCAP Commissioner.

“Slowly, we are trying to start OTB events in PCAP. Chess players prefer face-to-face matches. They are more exciting and yet, more stressful. I hope in the future we can have an NBA-style home and away format where fans can personally witness their team’s battles. It may take a while but it is PCAP’s vision.”