^

Sports

Inter-commercial championships next for PCAP

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 19, 2023 | 12:03pm
Inter-commercial championships next for PCAP

MANILA, Philippines – Following its pocket tournament — the 1st Inter-school Championships in which the College of Saint Benilde emerged triumphant — the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines is set to conduct its second mini-competition.

The 1st PCAP Inter-Commercial Championships will be an over-the-board competition held at the Estancia Mall in Pasig City on August 19, 20 and 26.

“We are trying to help grow the love of chess and we do not want this to be exclusive to professionals,” said PCAP Commissioner Atty Paul Elauria. “We know that many players chose not to continue their chess careers because they chose another path.”

PCAP held its first over-the-board competition when it opened the third conference of its second season; also at the Estancia Mall as the league has received tremendous support from the city government of Pasig.

“Even if they choose another path we think that they can continue to play and grow the love of the game. Besides, the skills of chess keep one sharp for everything in life that they do,” added the PCAP Commissioner.

“Slowly, we are trying to start OTB events in PCAP. Chess players prefer face-to-face matches. They are more exciting and yet, more stressful. I hope in the future we can have an NBA-style home and away format where fans can personally witness their team’s battles. It may take a while but it is PCAP’s vision.”

CHESS

PCAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Brownlee or Clarkson?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
The decision on whom to tap as Gilas’ naturalized player in the coming FIBA World Cup is coming soon with 37 days to go before the start of hostilities on Aug. 25.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys blast Thai rivals

Gilas boys blast Thai rivals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas pushed its drive for a FIBA U16 Asian Championship qualification by smothering Thailand, 85-49, for a 2-0...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women on track to world-class status with recent feats

Gilas women on track to world-class status with recent feats

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas women are on the right path to conquering greater heights after adding another feather in their cap.
Sports
fbtw
Marcial wants one more crack at Olympic boxing gold

Marcial wants one more crack at Olympic boxing gold

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
When Filipino boxer Eumir Felix Marcial failed to win his dream Olympic gold after settling for a bronze in the Tokyo Games,...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines to host Sharks International 9-Ball Open

Philippines to host Sharks International 9-Ball Open

21 hours ago
The stage is set for the Sharks International 9-Ball Open, which takes place from July 24-29 at the Sharks Arena along Tomas...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fernandez, Catantan, Galvez team up as UE bags gold in All-Women's fencing meet

Fernandez, Catantan, Galvez team up as UE bags gold in All-Women's fencing meet

1 hour ago
University of the East junior’s team holdovers Aubrey Paulene Fernandez and Sophia Shekinah Catantan showed their usual...
Sports
fbtw
Kiefer Ravena encourages Kai Sotto to keep pursuing NBA dream

Kiefer Ravena encourages Kai Sotto to keep pursuing NBA dream

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas mainstay Kiefer Ravena urged Kai Sotto to “keep on trying” following an NBA Summer League stint...
Sports
fbtw
CIGNAL, F2 reach semis

CIGNAL, F2 reach semis

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Cignal and F2 Logistics downed their respective foes yesterday to advance to the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League...
Sports
fbtw
Austria, Repato rule Forest Hills-PGAP Pro-Am

Austria, Repato rule Forest Hills-PGAP Pro-Am

13 hours ago
Amateur Jonar Austria calmly sank a 16-foot downhill putt for birdie in the third extra hole, much to the delight of pro partner...
Sports
fbtw
Best, finest clash in Sharks 9-Ball Open

Best, finest clash in Sharks 9-Ball Open

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
The billiards world knows how good Filipinos are in the sport.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with