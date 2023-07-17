^

CSB rules 1st PCAP Interschool Championships

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 17, 2023 | 11:17am
 MANILA, Philippines – The College of Saint Benilde was in eighth spot (2-2) heading into the second and final weekend (July 15-16) of the inaugural Interschool Championships of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

Once in the finals, CSB did the impossible as they knocked off two undefeated squads to win it all.

The Blazers nearly did not make the semifinals but when they did, they upset hitherto undefeated Ateneo (led by Gavin Ong and IM Jem Garcia) then beat another unbeaten squad — and the overwhelming favorite to win the title — in Dasmariñas Integrated High School (DIHS) in the finals.

CSB took the blitz match 3.5-1.5 then pulled away in rapid chess 7-3.

Narquingden Reyes won all three of his points available to pace his squad.

CSB ousted Ateneo 12-3 while DIHS likewise made short work of San Sebastian College-Recoletos 10.5-4.5 in the final four.

In the finals, the Blazers, led by brothers Narquinden and Narquingel Reyes and FM Dino Ballecer, crushed DISH, which was led by Philippine junior team members IM Michael Concio NM Mark Jay Bacojo FM Christian Gian Karlo Arca and WIM Kylen Joy Mordido.

Ateneo salvaged third place with an 8-7 win over SSCR.

The first ever PCAP Interschool Championship featured 20 squads composed of alumni and current students in an online chess competition as organized by PCAP.

