Maquilan annihilates Alipio, cops PBF bantam crown in 'Blow By Blow'

MANILA, Philippines – In a slugfest, Noli James Maquilan crushed Perjohn Alipio in the eighth round on a rainy Friday night to crown himself as the Philippine Boxing Federation bantamweight king during Manny Pacquiao Presents Blow By Blow at the Batasan Hills in Quezon City.

In true Blow By Blow fashion, Maquilan, representing Penalosa Boxing Club of Libis, wasted no time in showing who’s the boss as when he whacked his rival with a well-timed right to the jaw, sending Alipio down and forcing referee Danrex Tapdasan to administer the count.

Despite getting embarrassed and feeling shaken, Alipio, the pride and joy of RCJ Stable of Iligan City, got up to resume fighting and even traded power punches with Maquilan up until the fifth frame.

That proved to be the Alipio’s last gallant stand ad Maquilan began taking full control until a perfect hook to the ribcage floored Alipio for the 10-count.

“That was a show of force by Maquilan,” said Blow By Blow presenter and eight-division legend Manny Pacquiao, whose weekly boxing show on Cignal One Sports channel gets premium airtime starting at 8:30 pm every Sunday.

With San Miguel Beer Pale Pilsen providing solid backup to the show, Pacquiao is looking forward to more events in Metro Manila and even in the provinces, proof that Blow By Blow is committed to serve Philippine boxing.

“There’s no stopping us from fulfilling our commitment to the Filipino boxers,” said Pacquiao, whose upcoming promotions include a card in San Juan late this month and another one in early-August in Narvacan, Ilocos Sur.

The victory boosted Maquilan’s record to 7-1-0 with four knockouts while the loss dropped Alipio’s card to 9-4-1 with four knockouts.