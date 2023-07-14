^

MPBL: Batangas stops streaking Pampanga

July 14, 2023 | 11:58am
MPBL: Batangas stops streaking Pampanga
Rhaffy Octobre found his mark at the right moment for Batangas.
MANILA, Philippines – Rhaffy Octobre launched the lethal missiles as Batangas ended Pampanga's dominant run, 95-92, in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the people-filled Batangas State University Gym in Batangas City on Thursday.

The 6-foot-4 sniper out of the University of the Visayas and Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte, clustered eight points, highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers, to power the Batangas City Embassy Chill Athletics over the Pampanga Giant Lanterns, who finally tasted defeat after 17 straight wins in the elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

For his clutch hits and a 19-point total, Octobre earned best player honors, edging Batangas top gunner Levi Hernandez, who also finished with 19.

They were supported by Juneric Baloria with 14 points and John Ambulodto with 12, including a reverse lay-up in the last 20 seconds. Dawn Ochea then sealed Batangas' 14th win against four losses with two charities, 95-89, with only 7.1 ticks left, before Batangas' Kurt Reyson knocked in a triple for the final count.

Pampanga got 22 points, six rebounds and five assists from Encho Serrano, while MVP race-pacesetter Justine Baltazar posted 17 points, 22 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Archie Concepcion tallied 15 points in the tight game that saw neither team ahead by more than nine points, 21 lead changes and 14 ties.

Meanwhile, Makati trounced Sarangani, 115-88, and Negros subdued Bacolod, 102-88, in the opener of the triple-bill that started an hour late at 5 p.m. because of the floods-triggered traffic that hounded league personnel and some of the teams that came from Metro Manila.

Emman Calo scored 18 and four others notched twin digits as the Makati OKBet Kings revved up their playoff drive with a 12-6 slate.

Keith Agovida supported Calo with 15 points plus nine rebounds, followed by Billy Robles with 12 points and nine rebounds, and Rob Celiz and RJ Ramirez with 11 points each.

The Negros Muscovados leaned on the 23-point, 11-rebound output of Jason Melano to beat the Bacolod Maskaras, 102-88, in the Battle of Panay.

Negros, which caught up with its victim at 7-12, also drew 18 points, five rebounds and five assists from Jun Manzo and 12 points plus eight boards from Bernie Bregondo.

Sarangani skidded to 8-11 despite the 26-point, 13-rebound effort of Rommel Calahat.

The MPBL goes to the FIloil Flying V arena in San Juan on Friday with a triple bill pitting GenSan against Bicol at 4 p.m., Quezon City against Rizal at 6 p.m., and Bulacan against San Juan at 8 p.m.

