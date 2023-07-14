^

Sports

P1M at stake in Predator League 2024 Philippine Qualifiers

Philstar.com
July 14, 2023 | 10:15am
P1M at stake in Predator League 2024 Philippine Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – One of the Philippines’ most prestigious esports tournament circuits is set for an explosive return. 

The Predator League comes back with the battleground extending to even further lands and staking combined prize pool of P1 million, including the highly coveted Predator Shield. To lift this prestigious trophy, teams will need to be masters of either of two disciplines: Dota 2 or Valorant.

The Predator League provides an avenue for young esports talents to grow their potential in the gaming industry. Since its inception in 2018, more than 15,000 teams from the Asia Pacific region have participated in the Asia Pacific Predator League.

This year’s trials are divided into three stages: the qualifiers, the group stage and the grand finals.

The qualifiers will be held both online and onsite to provide aspiring esports players with opportunities to jumpstart their professional careers. Four offline qualifiers will be held across the Philippines — in Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao and NCR. In addition, four online qualifiers will be held open to anyone from the Philippines. Each victor will earn P5,000 as well as a spot on the Group Stage. These pocket tournaments will be held from July to September for Dota 2 and September to October for Valorant.

Once the challengers have been decided, they will be divided into two groups for the group stage. Teams will face each other in a best-of-one round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Grand Finals. The matches in the Group Stages will be livestreamed for fans to cheer on their team.

The top four teams will be duking it out in a LAN final in November, to show their grit and skill in front of a roaring live audience. A champion will be crowned for Dota 2 and Valorant and will be going home with not just the Predator Shield, but P250,000 as well. The runners-up will be awarded P100,000, and the third and fourth placers will earn P55,000.

The Champions for Dota 2 and Valorant will also represent the Philippines in the grand final event early 2024. Details for the grand finals will be announced soon.

For more information and updates about Predator League, visit www.facebookcom/PredatorGamingPhilippines or the official website www.predator-league.com.

ESPORTS

GAMING

PREDATOR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fan chants fall on deaf ears as Kai Sotto benched anew

Fan chants fall on deaf ears as Kai Sotto benched anew

By Alder Almo | 2 days ago
Kai Sotto logged his second straight DNP-coach’s decision that left millions of Filipino fans — including a good...
Sports
fbtw

No Magic in Orlando

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Orlando will play its fourth NBA Summer League game against Portland in Las Vegas this morning (Manila time) and it remains to be seen if Magic coach Dylan Murphy finally calls Kai Sotto’s number after three...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto preaches patience amid elusive NBA Summer League minutes

Kai Sotto preaches patience amid elusive NBA Summer League minutes

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Like a pro that he is, Kai Sotto will wait for his elusive chance to show his worth in the NBA Summer League.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas girls rout Jordan, sweep way to semis

Gilas girls rout Jordan, sweep way to semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas girls cruised past Jordan, 106-58, to complete a group sweep and book a semifinal ticket in the 2023 FIBA...
Sports
fbtw

Next generation

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
The Philippines will be bannered by the next generation of national players at the SEABA U16 Championships in Surabaya on July 17 to 19 with four countries vying for two slots allotted to the sub-zone in the FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chot upbeat on Scottie&rsquo;s recovery

Chot upbeat on Scottie’s recovery

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Gilas head coach Chot Reyes said yesterday he’s hoping that Scottie Thompson will be able to recover from a metacarpal...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino makes 110m hurdles final

Tolentino makes 110m hurdles final

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
John Cabang Tolentino claimed a spot in the men’s 110-meter hurdles final after clocking 13.70 seconds in yesterday’s...
Sports
fbtw
Eight nations slug it out in Asian BMX in Tagaytay

Eight nations slug it out in Asian BMX in Tagaytay

11 hours ago
Tagaytay City rolls out the red carpet for athletes and officials from eight countries who are seeing action in the 2023 Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz books Last 4 duel with Medvedev

Alcaraz books Last 4 duel with Medvedev

11 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz saw off Holger Rune in straight sets on Wednesday to stay on course for a Wimbledon title showdown against...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with