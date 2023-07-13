Magic playtime continues to elude Kai Sotto

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey — Kai Sotto’s camp chose the Orlando Magic over other NBA teams, which extended an NBA Summer League invitation because they believed it was the best situation for him.

But it appears to be the opposite as Sotto logged a third straight DNP (did not play)-coach’s decision.

With the 7-foot-3 Sotto riding the bench anew, the Magic were battered in the offensive glass in an 82-80 overtime loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“They had 19 offensive rebounds. They shot 25% from 3, 38.6% from the field. For me, that was the difference in the game,” Magic Summer League coach Murphy rued after the loss.

A Jaylen Martin drive in the race-to-82 in extra time handed Murphy his third straight loss in a nightmare start to his head coaching career. He will also coach the team’s G League affiliate in the upcoming season.

The loss spoiled Anthony Black’s heroics at the end of the regulation. Black’s tip-in off a Jett Howard missed 3 forced the overtime. The 6-foot-6 Black grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds on top of eight points, four assists and two blocks.

Howard played an inspired game in front of his father, Juwan, and paced the Magic with 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting, including 4-for-8 from the outside.

Sotto’s NBA League Summer debut will have to wait for another game.

Spin.ph’s Homer Sayson reported before the game that the Magic guaranteed Sotto will finally play against the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for the New York-based website Heavy.com.