^

Sports

Beard beefs up Filipinas roster

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
July 6, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Aussie defender Angie Beard, former member of the Australian team, is excited to complete the switch and help the Filipinas make a splash in the coming FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

Beard, whose mother hails from Cebu, suited up for the Philippine squad then known as Malditas in three friendlies, but only chose to join the Alen Stajcic-mentored Filipinas in the coming World Cup.

“I’ve known Staj for a little while now. I think we met when I was 16, 17, 18...He’s a great coach, left a great impression on me, and (was) a big factor as to why I came over here to the Philippines,” she said.

Stajcic named Beard to the 29-player pool that’s currently training in Sydney ahead of the Filipinas’ historic appearance in the WC beginning July 21 against Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Beard will bring a wealth of experience from her stints with current club Western United and former teams Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory in the A-League Women as well as KR and Fortuna Hjorring in the top-flight leagues in Iceland and Denmark, respectively.

The 25-year-old said she is jelling well with her Filipinas teammates, with whom she first trained with back in October 2022 in a previous training camp in Costa Rica.

“The girls are not only talented footballers but they’re very welcoming, very friendly,” said Beard. “And the fan group, the community, the Philippines has really accepted me.”                                   

FIL-AUSSIE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Red Warriors clobber Blue Eagles-B in UCBL Invitational cagefest

Red Warriors clobber Blue Eagles-B in UCBL Invitational cagefest

9 hours ago
University of the East put on an explosive fourth quarter show to beat Ateneo Team B, 84-61, and take the solo lead in the...
Sports
fbtw
'Enjoy the process, but be a sponge': Magic coach encourages Kai Sotto, other NBA Summer League bets

'Enjoy the process, but be a sponge': Magic coach encourages Kai Sotto, other NBA Summer League bets

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley dropped a piece of advice to Kai Sotto and the rest of their Summer League team rookies...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic medalist swimmer Kayla Sanchez eyes Asian Games glory for Philippines

Olympic medalist swimmer Kayla Sanchez eyes Asian Games glory for Philippines

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
A year after Olympic medalist Kayla Sanchez switched allegiance to the Philippines from Canada, the 22-year-old tanker is...
Sports
fbtw
Donaire confident to regain crown

Donaire confident to regain crown

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
There’s a planned motorcade for Nonito Donaire Jr. in Manila when he arrives a few days after his fight against Mexico’s...
Sports
fbtw
Smart, Eplayment team up anew for Liga Adarna Season 7 'Ang Bagong Lipad'

Smart, Eplayment team up anew for Liga Adarna Season 7 'Ang Bagong Lipad'

10 hours ago
PLDT wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) has once again teamed up with Eplayment Entertainment for the seventh...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Beard beefs up Filipinas roster

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Fil-Aussie defender Angie Beard, former member of the Australian team, is excited to complete the switch and help the Filipinas make a splash in the coming FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz, Rybakina power into round 2

Alcaraz, Rybakina power into round 2

1 hour ago
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina got their Wimbledon bids off to winning starts...
Sports
fbtw
French stars Wemby, Parker share moment

French stars Wemby, Parker share moment

1 hour ago
NBA top draft pick Victor Wembanyama dined with former San Antonio star guard Tony Parker as he prepared for an expected Summer...
Sports
fbtw

Curtains rise for esports hub

1 hour ago
The Philippine Esports Organization furthered its commitment to uplifting the esports industry in the country by opening its new headquarters at the LaunchPad in Mandaluyong City.
Sports
fbtw

Salem primed for Sun Life 5150 repeat

1 hour ago
Lanao del Norte’s Satar Salem packed up his gear and headed to Bohol armed and ready for another shot at the overall championship in the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon, which unwraps Sunday at the Bellevue Resort...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with