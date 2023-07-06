Beard beefs up Filipinas roster

MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Aussie defender Angie Beard, former member of the Australian team, is excited to complete the switch and help the Filipinas make a splash in the coming FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

Beard, whose mother hails from Cebu, suited up for the Philippine squad then known as Malditas in three friendlies, but only chose to join the Alen Stajcic-mentored Filipinas in the coming World Cup.

“I’ve known Staj for a little while now. I think we met when I was 16, 17, 18...He’s a great coach, left a great impression on me, and (was) a big factor as to why I came over here to the Philippines,” she said.

Stajcic named Beard to the 29-player pool that’s currently training in Sydney ahead of the Filipinas’ historic appearance in the WC beginning July 21 against Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Beard will bring a wealth of experience from her stints with current club Western United and former teams Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory in the A-League Women as well as KR and Fortuna Hjorring in the top-flight leagues in Iceland and Denmark, respectively.

The 25-year-old said she is jelling well with her Filipinas teammates, with whom she first trained with back in October 2022 in a previous training camp in Costa Rica.

“The girls are not only talented footballers but they’re very welcoming, very friendly,” said Beard. “And the fan group, the community, the Philippines has really accepted me.”