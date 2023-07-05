^

PBAD to launch various programs

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
July 5, 2023 | 12:00am
The program will be staged in 10 provinces through local tournaments for different age groups.

MANILA, Philippines — In line with the vision of Philippine Badminton Association chairman Manny V. Pangilinan, the federation will revive its grassroots development program across the country starting in August in Pampanga.

Aligned with international standards and drawing inspiration from successful programs of Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and others, the PBAD will also introduce a juniors ranking system, according to PBAD secretary-general Epok Quimpo.

This is on top of the Philippine National Ranking System, which is currently being set up and can already be seen on the PBAD website.

This programs are geared towards producing future Olympians in the mold of the Asuncion siblings Kenny and Kennevic, who are both Olympians, while helping to revitalize the sport.

