11 teams duke it out in 3rd PBA 3x3 season

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
June 30, 2023 | 7:14pm
MANILA, Philippines – The PBA 3x3 unfurls its third season on July 3 at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay with 11 teams in a battle royale for the First Conference Leg 1 honors.

Grand slam-winning TNT seeks to continue its dominance against motivated challengers in Ginebra, Meralco, NorthPort, Terrafirma, San Miguel Beer, Purefoods, Cavitex, Blackwater, guest team Pioneer and newcomer Wilcon Depot in the opening salvo.

The Triple Giga have been on a hot streak in the three-a-side league, sweeping the three Conference Grand Finals of Season 2 after snaring the Third Conference crown of the inaugural season in 2021.

Veterans Almond Vosotros, Ping Exciminiano, Lervin Flores and Gryann Mendoza carry the fight for the Mau Belen-coached Triple Giga, who carry the top seeding in the two-day kickoff leg.

Vosotros and Co. face the six-seeded Katibays and No. 7 Blackwater as initial opponents in Pool A. The No. 2 Braves lead the cast in Pool B with No. 5 Beermen, No. 8 Titans and No. 11 Wilcon as group rivals. The No. 3 Bolts headline Pool C versus No. 4 Gin Kings, No. 9 Batang Pier and No. 10 Dyip.

Season 3 continues the PBA 3x3’s thrust of bringing the fast-paced half-court games to the malls for easier access to fans, according to commissioner Willie Marcial.

