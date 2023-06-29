^

Sports

Wilcon Depot joins PBA 3x3

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 29, 2023 | 5:02pm
Wilcon Depot joins PBA 3x3
From left to right: Keith Datu, Yutien Andrada, TH Tumalip, PBA 3x3 tournament director Joey Guanio, Wilcon Depot 3x3 head coach Anton Altamirano, Wilcon Depot Inc. SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, Wilcon Depot 3x3 team manager Eric Altamirano, Ael Banal, Louie Vigil, strength and conditioning coach Marco Yulo, Wilcon Depot 3x3 assistant team manager Cay Lim, and physical therapist Khristian Callao.

MANILA, Philippines – The third season of the PBA 3x3 fires off next week with a new team ready to turn heads in Wilcon Depot.

Bannered by top draft prospect Keith Datu, Wilcon unveiled its 3x3 team that will serve as guest in the 11-team cast for the new season from July 3-4 at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

PBA champion Louie Vigil, formerly from San Miguel, is also in the fray along with Yutien Andrada, TH Tumalip and Ael Banal under the tutelage of Anton Altamirano.

Wilcon, the Philippines’ leading home improvement and construction supplies retailer, will join Pioneer as the two guest teams in the local halfcourt league that features nine of the 12 staple PBA franchises led by Season 2 grandslam champion Talk ‘N Text.

Ginebra, San Miguel, Cavitex (NLEX), Meralco, Purefoods (Magnolia), Blackwater, Terrafirma and Northport complete the cast. Other PBA teams Converge, Phoenix and Rain or Shine are out of this time.

Ranged against established teams, Wilcon vows to put up a fight with hopes of breaking in the sporting world in style.

“We are taking our commitment to another level as we venture into the basketball world. Wilcon Depot's participation in the third season of PBA 3×3 represents our passion for every Filipino homeowner and our dedication to fostering a sense of community and camaraderie,” said Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, senior executive vice president and chief operating officer of Wilcon Depot Inc.

“We're grateful for this opportunity and we have our full trust that the players we have can represent Wilcon Depot well in the 3x3 stage," added Altamirano, banking on the chemistry of his wards that previously led Platinum Karaoke to two PBA 3x3 leg championships.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial and PBA 3x3 tournament director Joey Guanio welcomed Wilcon Depot to the expanding 3x3 family.

“Masaya tayo na may sumasaling mga teams pero mas masaya tayo na Wilcon ang sumali. Wine-welcome natin ang Wilcon sa PBA 3x3 pero iwe-welcome din natin sila kung gusto nila sumali sa 5-on-5,” chuckled Marcial.

PBA

PBA 3X3
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas at No. 22 in latest FIBA world rankings

Gilas at No. 22 in latest FIBA world rankings

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas will come into battle as the No. 22 team among the 32 participating countries in the 2023 FIBA Basketball...
Sports
fbtw

Basketball diplomacy at Paco Arena  

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
The French Navy’s Aquitaine-class destroyer Lorraine ends its one-week port call in Manila tomorrow with a highlight of the visit a basketball friendly between the sailors and PBA team Blackwater at the Paco...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women prove mettle with FIBA Asia Cup win over Chinese Taipei

Gilas women prove mettle with FIBA Asia Cup win over Chinese Taipei

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Finally, the Gilas Pilipinas women have broken through among the region’s best in the 2023 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup...
Sports
fbtw
NBA announces new collective bargaining agreement signed

NBA announces new collective bargaining agreement signed

11 hours ago
The NBA and the players union said Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) the new collective bargaining agreement has been signed...
Sports
fbtw
EJ on track to hitting Olympic qualifying mark

EJ on track to hitting Olympic qualifying mark

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
If EJ Obiena’s bronze-medal effort in the 62nd Ostrava Golden Spike in the Czech Republic would serve as a gauge...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Wilcon Depot joins PBA 3x3

Wilcon Depot joins PBA 3x3

By John Bryan Ulanday | 33 minutes ago
The third season of the PBA 3x3 fires off next week with a new team ready to turn heads in Wilcon Depot.
Sports
fbtw
Filipino MMA veteran Baduria seeks to retire with a bang vs Jones in URCC 86

Filipino MMA veteran Baduria seeks to retire with a bang vs Jones in URCC 86

2 hours ago
Caloy “The Bad Boy” Baduria will definitely retire regardless of the outcome of his main event clash with the...
Sports
fbtw
Piolo Pascual, Matteo Guidecelli to spice up Bohol 5150 triathlon

Piolo Pascual, Matteo Guidecelli to spice up Bohol 5150 triathlon

3 hours ago
Piolo Pascual and Matteo Guidecelli go active in the sporting side as they step up their respective buildups for the Sun Life...
Sports
fbtw
AFP repels Judiciary, catches UNTV Cup EFO semis bus

AFP repels Judiciary, catches UNTV Cup EFO semis bus

3 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Cavaliers humbled the Judiciary Magis, 70-57, and clinched the last semis berth...
Sports
fbtw
Biles slated for return to competition in August &ndash; USA Gymnastics

Biles slated for return to competition in August – USA Gymnastics

5 hours ago
US gymnastics star Simone Biles is set to make her first competitive appearance since the Tokyo Olympics after entering the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with