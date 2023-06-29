Wilcon Depot joins PBA 3x3

From left to right: Keith Datu, Yutien Andrada, TH Tumalip, PBA 3x3 tournament director Joey Guanio, Wilcon Depot 3x3 head coach Anton Altamirano, Wilcon Depot Inc. SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, Wilcon Depot 3x3 team manager Eric Altamirano, Ael Banal, Louie Vigil, strength and conditioning coach Marco Yulo, Wilcon Depot 3x3 assistant team manager Cay Lim, and physical therapist Khristian Callao.

MANILA, Philippines – The third season of the PBA 3x3 fires off next week with a new team ready to turn heads in Wilcon Depot.

Bannered by top draft prospect Keith Datu, Wilcon unveiled its 3x3 team that will serve as guest in the 11-team cast for the new season from July 3-4 at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

PBA champion Louie Vigil, formerly from San Miguel, is also in the fray along with Yutien Andrada, TH Tumalip and Ael Banal under the tutelage of Anton Altamirano.

Wilcon, the Philippines’ leading home improvement and construction supplies retailer, will join Pioneer as the two guest teams in the local halfcourt league that features nine of the 12 staple PBA franchises led by Season 2 grandslam champion Talk ‘N Text.

Ginebra, San Miguel, Cavitex (NLEX), Meralco, Purefoods (Magnolia), Blackwater, Terrafirma and Northport complete the cast. Other PBA teams Converge, Phoenix and Rain or Shine are out of this time.

Ranged against established teams, Wilcon vows to put up a fight with hopes of breaking in the sporting world in style.

“We are taking our commitment to another level as we venture into the basketball world. Wilcon Depot's participation in the third season of PBA 3×3 represents our passion for every Filipino homeowner and our dedication to fostering a sense of community and camaraderie,” said Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, senior executive vice president and chief operating officer of Wilcon Depot Inc.

“We're grateful for this opportunity and we have our full trust that the players we have can represent Wilcon Depot well in the 3x3 stage," added Altamirano, banking on the chemistry of his wards that previously led Platinum Karaoke to two PBA 3x3 leg championships.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial and PBA 3x3 tournament director Joey Guanio welcomed Wilcon Depot to the expanding 3x3 family.

“Masaya tayo na may sumasaling mga teams pero mas masaya tayo na Wilcon ang sumali. Wine-welcome natin ang Wilcon sa PBA 3x3 pero iwe-welcome din natin sila kung gusto nila sumali sa 5-on-5,” chuckled Marcial.